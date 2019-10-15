Winnebago Industries Strengthens Commitment to Safety by Becoming a Member of the National Safety Council

/EIN News/ -- FOREST CITY, Iowa, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced the company has become a member of the National Safety Council, further underscoring a commitment to the safety of its employees and the community at large. Winnebago Industries has previously been a member of the Iowa-Illinois Safety Council chapter of the National Safety Council for more than 35 years. Winnebago Industries along with its Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands share the National Safety Council mission to eliminate all preventable deaths in our lifetime – in homes and communities, on the road, and in workplaces.



“Our 4,600-plus highly-skilled employees at Winnebago Industries are the company’s greatest asset and we are committed to providing a safe work environment as the team collectively works to manufacture products that enable people to explore the outdoor lifestyle,” said Rick Puckett, Director, Enterprise Environment, Health, Safety and Security at Winnebago Industries. “Our NSC membership provides a number of exciting new resources, including the ability for our employees to access an extensive library of work and home related safety information.”

For more than a century, the National Safety Council has been providing member companies with access to world-class safety training, products and resources. The NSC Congress & Expo is the largest annual gathering of safety professionals, where attendees have access to hundreds of professional development sessions and get an inside look at the latest safety products, trends, innovations and research. Membership benefits also include discounts on safety training, access to the NSC Library and information services, annual subscriptions to Safety + Health magazine, exclusive webinars and eligibility for Occupational Excellence achievement awards.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

Media Contact: Sam Jefson - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net



