Swetha Ganesan Joins Placements.io as Director of Solutions Consulting

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Placements.io, the revenue management system for publishers, today announced that veteran digital advertising industry alumna Swetha Ganesan has joined the company as Director of Solutions Consulting. Ganesan will be responsible for leading the growing Solutions team while also on-boarding new clients. Placements, which has more than tripled its client base and led 40+ implementations in the last 18 months, is planning to further accelerate as Ganesan takes the reigns in post-sales execution. To this role, Ganesan brings technical, analytical and customer service skills that are critical for the rapid intake and development and product release cycle at the company. Placements.io is growing their technical solutions team as their business continues to scale and as publishers become more sophisticated in their approach to revenue management.



“Placements.io delivers a technically superior solution for publishers as they evolve their revenue management approach, and I am thrilled to join a company that is so focused on delivering the best for its clients,” said Swetha Ganesan, Director of Solutions Consulting at Placements.io. “Underlying Placements.io’s innovation is a great attention to client needs, and those two best practices will direct how I lead and grow the Solutions team.”

Ganesan comes to Placements.io from Xandr (formerly AppNexus) where she played a critical role managing their buy-side platform clients for more than four years. There, she managed a team of Solutions Consultants responsible for more than 200 demand-side and supply-side clients. Ganesan was also responsible for building out the company’s Singapore office before moving to Seattle, where she is currently located. Before Xandr, Ganesan worked at Merrill Lynch as a Technology Analyst, turning internal and external client requirements into industry-leading solutions.

“Swetha is a technical powerhouse who deeply understands how to take client needs and deliver best-in-class results,” said Kirsten Albano AVP Client Experience at Placements.io. “I’m thrilled for her to join the team, where her understanding of the demand side of digital advertising and her international business experience are true assets.”

About Placements.io

Placements.io is changing the way digital media companies manage their advertising businesses. Placements powers multi-platform ad sales and operations with an industry-leading revenue management SaaS offering. Placements.io creates a connected ecosystem that helps companies to scale quickly and profitably. Companies such as SKY Broadcasting, IAC, CarGurus.com, and FORTUNE are among the 274 plus media brands that trust Placements.io to manage billions of dollars of revenue annually. Founded in 2014, Placements.io is based in Seattle, WA with offices in New York City and London.

