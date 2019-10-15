Seelos Therapeutics Announces the Addition of Scott Applebaum as Lead Strategic Regulatory Consultant

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the addition of Scott Applebaum to its team as lead strategic regulatory consultant. Mr. Applebaum possesses over two decades of industry experience working with public and private companies handling regulatory interactions with the FDA and international regulatory agencies, global drug launches, company-wide corporate and legal affairs and merger and acquisition activities.



“We are thrilled to have Scott join the Seelos team as lead strategic regulatory consultant. His extensive experience navigating the global regulatory process and overseeing successful global drug launches will make him a major asset for us,” said Raj Mehra, Chairman and CEO of Seelos.

Mr. Applebaum most recently served as President of privately-owned Context Therapeutics and General Counsel and Secretary at Vitae Pharmaceuticals. At Vitae, he worked closely with the CEO and Board of Directors on the successful sale of the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company to Allergan Pharmaceuticals for $639 million, a 159% premium to its then-publicly traded market value. Prior to those roles, he served as Corporate Secretary for Medgenics, Inc., a clinical stage, publicly traded biotech company and spent 10 years at Shire Pharmaceuticals.

During his tenure at Shire, Mr. Applebaum helped to build the company’s global CNS-focused footprint where he led the strategy and execution of its legal, regulatory, and commercial functions. He held several senior roles at Shire including General Manager of International ADHD, Global Head of Regulatory Affairs, and Global Neuroscience Business Unit Head. Before Shire, for seven years he had roles of increasing responsibility in the legal department of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

“I am excited to work with Raj and the top-notch team he has assembled at Seelos,” said Mr. Applebaum. “I look forward to helping them advance their encouraging pipeline of programs focused on unmet needs in CNS disorders and rare diseases."

Mr. Applebaum earned a Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School, where he was on the law review, and a B.S. in Economics from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, from which he graduated summa cum laude. He was admitted to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey bars, and is a certified public accountant (CPA).

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases. Seelos is based in New York, New York. For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

