Aviatrix Names Cloud Industry Veteran as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix , the leading provider of advanced networking and security services for the multi-cloud enterprise, today announced the appointment of James Winebrenner as senior vice president of worldwide sales. In his new role, Winebrenner will define the sales and go-to-market strategy and direct the expansion of the global team to accommodate explosive demand for Aviatrix’s cloud networking and security services portfolio. He joins several highly regarded industry executives added to the company ranks in June .



“Aviatrix just completed a record-breaking quarter, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Steve Mullaney, president and CEO, Aviatrix. “We’re aggressively scaling our sales organization and James’ cloud and enterprise networking background makes him the perfect leader. He has an incredible reputation for understanding enterprise networking and security technologies, and for building relationships with key line of business stakeholders. James is a ‘game changer’ for Aviatrix and we’re thrilled to have him onboard.”

Prior to Aviatrix, Winebrenner served nearly six years as vice president of worldwide sales at Viptela, the cloud-first, software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution acquired by Cisco for $610 million in 2017. Prior to that, he was a director in the global enterprise division for Cisco for eight years, leading top-tier financial accounts. While at Seigeworks, he managed the major accounts team, serving Fortune 200 customers and led the transition of sales and business-development teams in the company’s merger with Fishnet Security. He also served as vice president of consulting services at Network Presence, and held numerous sales, business development and technical marketing roles while at Check Point Software Technologies.

“As customers increasingly leverage best-of-breed cloud services across multiple providers, the need for a consistent multi-cloud infrastructure strategy becomes clear,” said Winebrenner. “Aviatrix’s unique cloud-native approach to network and security services has seen them emerge as the leading platform and propelled the company’s growth. I look forward to helping the company further accelerate its global expansion and customer success.”



About Aviatrix

Aviatrix is the leading provider of advanced networking and security services for the multi-cloud enterprise. Public cloud providers – such as AWS, Azure, GCP and Oracle OCI – are becoming the physical infrastructure for enterprise IT. Aviatrix networking and security software services – born in the cloud, for the cloud – embrace and extend native public cloud constructs and infrastructure and provide the operational simplicity, security and performance required for enterprises moving to the cloud. Services include: advanced transit networking, network segmentation, next-generation firewall integration, smart SAML VPN and site-to-cloud VPN access, cloud to Internet egress filtering, high-performance encryption, and many more. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

James Winebrenner Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Aviatrix



