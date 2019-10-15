Advan announces REveal, a Real Estate Traffic and True Trade Area visualizer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advan Research Corporation, the leading Big Data geolocation provider in the real estate and financial industries, introduces REveal, a new visualization interface that computes the True Trade Area and 4 years of historical Traffic on any location in real time. Advan utilizes 6 trillion of opt-in, non-bidstream, cellphone location data with 10-meter accuracy from over 200 million global cellphones, including 50% of the cellphones in the US, with history from January 2015.

“REveal enhances our existing turn-key user interfaces with functionality that our Real Estate customers have been asking: let us draw any area in the map, be it a building or a neighborhood or a lot, and show us the daily traffic and the true day and night dwell locations of the visitors,” said Yiannis Tsiounis, Ph.D., Advan’s founder and CEO.

In addition to REveal, Advan’s graphical tools display the foot traffic, dwell times, number of employees, revenue forecasts and other measures on 2 million locations of over 2,000 companies worldwide. Advan also provides custom traffic and cross-traffic analyses on any location, from truck deliveries between warehouses to migration patterns to demographics.

“Location data has proven to be a true differentiator in property purchasing, leasing and marketing, and REveal takes this to the next level with real-time analytics on any location of interest,” said Grigoris Reppas, Advan’s COO.

About Advan

Advan processes billions of daily foot traffic observations from hundreds of cellphone applications on 2,050 companies across all sectors. Advan guarantees accuracy of its proprietary geofences and also computes 20 years of weather data across all its covered locations along with 4 years of traffic data on commercial trucks.



Advan is headquartered in New York City. For more information please visit www.advan.us

Contact:

+1-646-880-6656

marketing@advan.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.