OpsRamp an Exhibitor at the Gartner Symposium Conference 2019 in Orlando, Florida

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symposium Conference 2019 - OpsRamp , the digital operations management platform, today announced it is exhibiting at the Gartner Symposium Conference 2019. The company will demonstrate how enterprises can consolidate hybrid, fragmented, and shadow IT onto a digital operations command center with hybrid infrastructure monitoring and artificial intelligence for IT operations ( AIOps ) and control the chaos of modern IT infrastructure management.



The OpsRamp platform also integrates seamlessly with leading cloud platforms and IT management tools and is currently used by over 1,800+ organizations worldwide to monitor, manage, and optimize IT infrastructure across hybrid, cloud, and cloud native environments.

“Today’s IT leaders are feeling the pressure to produce business results at a time when hybrid complexity is greater than ever,” said Bhanu Singh, SVP of Engineering and Cloud Operations at OpsRamp. “The OpsRamp platform is built for the challenge of managing legacy and modern workloads and driving actionable insights from event data with AIOps.”

The OpsRamp team will be demonstrating the platform in Atlantic Hall at booth 614. To schedule meetings with the OpsRamp team visit https://info.opsramp.com/gartner-it-symposium-xpo .

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives. This event delivers independent and objective content with the authority and weight of the world's leading IT research and advisory organization, and provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers. CIOs and IT executives rely on Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to address business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/symposium-us.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby and Epsilon, and managed service providers like Carousel Industries, GreenPages, and NTT Data use OpsRamp to maintain service uptime and performance, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation.

