Laurentian Bank Financial Group appoints a new Executive Vice President, Capital Markets

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank Financial Group (TSX: LB) announced today the appointment of Mr. Kelsey Gunderson as Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank Securities.



“I am very happy to welcome Kelsey to the Executive Team” said François Desjardins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Laurentian Bank Financial Group. “His strategic insight will be very valuable in the growth and success of our organization. I am confident that his expertise and in-depth knowledge of capital markets will contribute to driving performance.”

Mr. Gunderson has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry, largely in management positions. Until recently, he acted as Global Head of Trading Products at BMO Capital Markets where he held various management positions for more than a decade. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia, with a B.Sc. in Microbiology. He also holds an MBA degree from McMaster School of Business.

