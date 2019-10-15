Collagen (Gelatin and Collagen Peptide) Market Worth $5.6 Billion by 2025-Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Key companies profiled in the global collagen market report are Rousselot, GELITA AG, Weishardt, Tessenderlo Group NV, Nitta Gelatin Inc., LAPI GELATINE S.p.a., ITALGELATINE S.p.A., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, REINERT GROUP Ingredients GmbH, Trobas Gelatine B.V., GELNEX, Juncà Gelatines SL, Holista CollTech Ltd., Collagen Solutions plc, and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc..

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Collagen Market by Product (Gelatin and Collagen Peptide), Source (Porcine, Bovine, Marine, Chicken, Sheep), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Healthcare), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025”, the global collagen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to reach $5.6 billion by 2025.

The field of collagen has blossomed in multiple directions in the recent years. The collagen is the most abundant source of protein in the human body. It binds cells and tissue together, and maintains the body’s integrity, shape, and strength. However, collagen levels naturally decline as humans age, which adversely affects humans’ general health and wellbeing. There has been growth in interest and demand for collagen-based products that are obtained through various animal sources, including bovine, ovine, porcine, marine, and poultry.

The global collagen market is majorly driven by the growing use of collagen in food industries, growing inclination towards protein consumption and nutricosmetics, increasing applications in healthcare, and growing use of collagen-based biomaterials. In addition, the rise in per capita income and growing food processing industry across emerging economies provides significant opportunities to the collagen manufacturers. However, factors such as safety concerns, religious constraints, and the growing use of alternatives are restraining the growth of this market to some extent. In addition, need to deal with the safety concern and to improve the processing technology are the key challenges in this market.

The global collagen market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by product (gelatin and collagen peptide), source (porcine, bovine, marine, chicken, sheep, and others), application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, healthcare, and technical), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country level.

Based on product, gelatin is expected to hold the largest share of the overall collagen market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increased demand from food and pharmaceutical industries owing to its outstanding stabilizing features and binding characteristics. The nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules are the recent trends in pharma drug deliveries where mass volume of gelatin is being used. Growing inclination towards the protein consumption among the general population and rising consumption of bakery products across the globe has sparked the gelatin market in recent years.

Based on source, fish collagen is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the religious constraints associated with the consumption of other animal sourced collagen and high absorption rate of fish collagen by human skin than other collagens. Moreover, factors such as rising fish production, growing Muslim population, and growing cosmetic industry across the globe also support the rapid adoption of fish collagen across the globe.

Based on application, food and beverage segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall collagen market in 2019. However, nutraceuticals segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing use of nutraceuticals for weight management, growing health and wellness trend, and rising consumption of sports bars and powders across the globe.

Geographically, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall collagen market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the huge consumption of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals, rise in research and development activities, well established food and healthcare industry, and easy availability of raw materials. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing number of food manufacturers and the prevailing food processing industry, particularly in China and India; growing population; rising importance of nutrition and personal well-being; steady pace of industrialization; growing personal care spending; and abundant availability of raw material for collagen and gelatin production.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The collagen market has witnessed a number of partnerships, collaborations, and agreements; new product launches; and expansions in recent years. For instance, in January 2019, Collagen Solutions plc has entered into a new agreement with Olaregen Therapeutix, Inc. to manufacture and produce Excellagen Collagen, an advanced FDA 510(k)-cleared wound healing product indicated for the treatment of hard to heal wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers.

The key players operating in the global collagen market are Rousselot (The Netherlands), GELITA AG (Germany), Weishardt (France), Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. (Italy), ITALGELATINE S.p.A. (Italy), Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany), REINERT GROUP Ingredients GmbH (Germany), Trobas Gelatine B.V. (The Netherlands), GELNEX (Brazil), Juncà Gelatines SL (Spain), Holista CollTech Ltd. (Australia), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Collagen Market Report:

Collagen Market, by Product

Gelatine

Collagen Peptide

Collagen Market, by Source

Porcine

Bovine

Fish

Chicken

Sheep

Others

Collagen Market, by Application

Food and Beverages Beverages Confectionery Dairy Meat and Fish Products Others (Sauces, Dressing, &Desserts)

Pharmaceuticals Hard Gel Capsules Soft Gel Capsules Microencapsulation

Nutraceuticals Sports Nutrition Weight Management

Healthcare Wound Healing Bones Joint Health

Cosmetics

Technical (Photography&Ballistic)

Collagen Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Africa Middle East





