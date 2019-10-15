Hundreds of American Heart Association volunteers to meet with lawmakers

Volunteer advocates will ask Congress to pave the path for preventing heart disease and stroke

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 15, 2019 — Hundreds of cardiovascular disease patients, survivors, caregivers, researchers and others from across the country will be in Washington, D.C. this week to ask their elected representatives to “pave the path forward” for policies that lead to longer, healthier lives. The advocates are volunteers of the American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary organization focused on heart and brain health, who are traveling to the nation’s capital for the association’s biennial “You’re the Cure on the Hill.”

The volunteers will urge their Members of Congress to

Pass legislation to remove flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, cigars and menthol cigarettes, from the market. Pass legislation to protect patients from financially crippling surprise medical bills. Continue our nation’s commitment to cures and support a $2.5 billion increase for the National Institutes of Health in FY 2020.

The volunteers will be joined by American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown and Susan Lucci, the Emmy-award-winning actress, television host, New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur best known for portraying Erica Kane on the ABC daytime drama All My Children from 1970 to 2011. In the fall of 2018, Lucci suddenly experienced chest discomfort caused by two blocked cardiac arteries. That night, she had an emergency procedure to place two arterial stents in her heart. She is now a National Ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women.

They will also participate in the 2019 EmPOWERED to Serve Business Accelerator awards dinner, hosted by analyst and writer Roland Martin. EmPOWERED to Serve is a movement inspired by American Heart Association multicultural volunteers around the country who are passionate about driving change through health justice in their communities.

What: The American Heart Association’s “You’re the Cure on the Hill”

Who: Approximately 250 volunteer advocates and staff, representing 48 states and the District of Columbia, from the American Heart Association’s You’re the Cure grassroots network

When/Where:

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Afternoon – Volunteer training at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill, 400 New Jersey Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20001

6:30-9pm – You’re the Cure “Hero’s Awards & Dinner,” Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Thursday, Oct. 17

8-8:45am – Susan Lucci addresses volunteers, Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

10:30am-6pm – Congressional meetings, Capitol Hill

6:30-9:00pm – EmPOWERED to Serve Summit & National Health Accelerator Dinner, National Museum of African American History and Culture, 1400 Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20560

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.





For Media Inquiries:

Steve Weiss: 202-607-0911; steve.weiss@heart.org

Suniti Bal: 916-390-1860; suniti.bal@heart.org



For Public Inquiries:

1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721)

heart.org and strokeassociation.org

Suniti Sarah Bal American Heart Association 9163901860 suniti.bal@heart.org



