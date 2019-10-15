JCPenney Announces Laurie Wilson as SVP Planning and Allocation and Pricing

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) today announced that Laurie Wilson, a senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in planning and allocation, merchandise, finance, pricing, operations and strategy, will join the Company on Oct. 28 as senior vice president, planning and allocation and pricing, reporting to Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president, chief merchant. Wilson replaces John Welling, who stepped down in August.

“Laurie is a highly esteemed and accomplished retail industry veteran and an expert in implementing transformational and foundational strategies to serve today’s customer digitally and in-store,” said Wlazlo. “Her extensive experience in planning and allocation, merchandising, pricing and operations will play a significant role as we focus on restoring disciplines required to enhance inventory management, lower our cost of goods sold and restore growth in a sustainable and profitable manner.”

Wilson joins JCPenney from LW Associates, a consulting practice focused on transformative strategies leveraging digital technology for retail and wholesale brands and solution providers, where she served as president and CEO.

Prior to LW Associates, Wilson spent the majority of her retail career at Macy’s and Federated Department Stores. She joined Federated in 1994 and was promoted into several roles of increasing responsibility across planning, merchandise information systems, financial planning and operations, merchandise and financial planning and allocation. She ultimately served as executive vice president of business strategy for Macy’s and Macys.com. Wilson began her merchandising career at Carter Hawley Hale Stores and Bloomingdale’s. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree at Princeton University and attended the Executive MBA program at New York University.

