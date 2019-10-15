Hamilton Thorne Announces Additional Accreditations for Its Embryotech Laboratories Subsidiary

New Accreditations Enable Company to Expand Service Offerings

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V:HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets, today reported that its Embryotech Laboratories Inc. subsidiary has added Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) for Non-Clinical Laboratory Studies to its ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) certificate of accreditation. Embryotech also announces the addition of Human Sperm Motility Assay (SMA) utilizing Computer Assisted Sperm Analysis (CASA) software to their scope of accreditation during their reassessment of ISO 17025:2017.



Joel Lopez, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Embryotech, stated, “We have added GLP accreditation in response to customer demand for GLP studies to support their submissions to the FDA for 510K clearance and to other regulatory bodies, which has been a growing area of business for us. By adding these offerings to our comprehensive suite of quality control testing services, Embryotech cements its role as the leading testing services provider to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies field. We believe we are the only lab which is fully certified to do GLP studies with the full array of ISO 17025:2017 accredited tests that meet the needs of the ART field.”

Embryotech’s scope of accreditation includes testing of Raw Materials, Media, and Devices Intended for use in the Medical Industry, using the following tests or measurements:

Mouse Embryo Assay (MEA): 1-cell and 2-cell method

Mouse In Vitro Fertilization

Human Sperm Survival Assay (HSSA)

Sperm Motility Index (SM)

Sperm Penetration Assay (SPA)

Human Sperm Motility Assay (SMA) utilizing CASA software

Endotoxin Testing (LAL): Gel-Clot and Kinetic method

pH and Osmolality

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. ( www.hamiltonthorne.ltd )

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict including the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, as applicable. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

For more information, please contact:



David Wolf, President & CEO

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

978-921-2050

ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd Michael Bruns, CFO

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

978-921-2050

ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd Glen Akselrod

Bristol Investor Relations

416-737-4467

glen@bristolir.com







