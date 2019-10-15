Eaton Partners Acts as Placement Agent for Turning Rock Fund I

/EIN News/ -- ROWAYTON, Conn., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as placement agent for the first institutional fund for Turning Rock Partners, L.P. ("Turning Rock").



Turning Rock Fund I LP, parallel investment vehicles, and separately managed accounts in aggregate exceeded Turning Rock’s fundraise target with more than $400 million in capital commitments. Turning Rock received strong support from new and existing investors, including notable public and corporate pension plans, banks, insurance companies, global asset managers, foundations, and large family offices.

Turning Rock has been active in the marketplace with nine investments across a diversified portfolio of structured debt, equity, and hybrid investments targeting North American small and mid-capitalization businesses.

"Turning Rock’s all-weather investment strategy of providing capital solutions for lower middle-market growth companies was in high-demand from institutional investors," said Eric Deyle, Managing Director and Co-Head of Private Equity at Eaton Partners.

“It has been our pleasure to partner with the Turning Rock team on a successful fundraise,” added Peter Martenson, Partner at Eaton Partners.

“We are grateful for the participation and continued support of our clients and partners,” said Saba Ahmad, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Turning Rock Partners. “Many thanks to the Eaton Partners team for its energy, commitment, and partnership.”

Turning Rock is a majority woman-owned business based in New York.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $100 billion across more than 125 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (U.K.) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners Advisors (HK) Limited is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2019.

About Turning Rock Partners

Turning Rock Partners (“TRP” or the “Firm”) is a special situation alternative asset manager focused on underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America. Turning Rock focuses on structured debt, equity and hybrid investments and provides bespoke financing solutions tied to cash flowing and asset-backed companies. The Firm is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

