EXL Achieves Leader Status in Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 for Clinical and Care Management BPS Services

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it has achieved placement as a Leader in the inaugural “Everest Group Clinical and Care Management (CCM) BPS Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019.” The report highlights EXL’s ability to combine deep healthcare domain expertise, informed by data and insights with digital technology to transform how care is delivered. In addition, EXL was cited as one of the providers that demonstrated strong new client acquisition and a dominant market presence across most processes in the CCM BPS value chain.



“Clinical and care management services are activities that either directly impact the health outcomes of populations and individuals or indirectly help healthcare organizations provide quality care at lower costs,” said Manu Aggarwal, Vice President, Everest Group. “EXL’s domain expertise, diverse delivery networks, data access and analytics strategy gives EXL dominant presence in the clinical and care management BPS service industry.”

“We are excited to be recognized as a Leader by Everest Group for our strength in clinical and care management business process services,” said Elizabeth Bigham, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Services, EXL. “Everest Group noted that EXL was one of the very few providers able to orchestrate automation and analytics into our clinical and care management solutions. We believe that data and analytics, whether embedded within clinical and care management processes or delivered as stand-alone offerings, are crucial to improving care quality and lowering the total cost of care.”

For its analysis, Everest Group classifies service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. The PEAK Matrix framework focuses on assessing the market impact, vision, and capabilities of each service provider across several key dimensions. The report recognized EXL as a market leader with demonstrated capabilities and a strong foothold in market adoption, value delivered, innovation and strategic vision.

In its report, Everest Group noted EXL for the following strengths:

Being one of the few providers with an automation and analytics enabled platform in CareRadius®

Building a strategy around analytics and leveraging non-traditional data sources to provide fuller views of health plan members

Bolstering analytics capabilities further with the acquisition of SCIO Health Analytics, especially in the area of population health management, risk and compliance

Having one of the most diverse delivery networks in the care management industry, and for being one of the few providers utilizing LATAM talent for processes such as medical reviews and prior authorization

Domain expertise and relationship management across client organizations including multiple stakeholders such as procurement managers and business leaders

EXL supports more than 180 healthcare organizations across payers, providers, PBMs, and life sciences organizations, covering more than 150 million lives. EXL’s more than 4,000 healthcare professionals include more than 2,200 clinicians and nearly 600 healthcare-focused data scientists.

Everest subscribers can access the full report here .

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework™, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 30,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), South America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

