Konka Secures Worldwide Licenses to Via’s Wireless and Audio Patent Pools

Leading Chinese Technology Company Benefits from Patent Pool Efficiencies

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konka, a leading technology company headquartered in China, and Via Licensing, the collaborative licensing leader, today announced they have entered into patent pool licensing agreements for Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) standard-essential patents and wireless Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard essential patents.



“We are glad to reach this global strategic agreement with Konka, and deeply appreciate Konka’s genuine respect for intellectual property rights. We welcome Konka into the wireless LTE and audio AAC patent pools,” said Joe Siino, president, Via Licensing. “Konka, with its global visions and ambitions, joins approximately 1,000 licensees across Via's licensing programs.”

“Konka is a leading high-tech company driven by innovation. We have always respected intellectual property rights and have a long-term commitment to fostering and creating high-value IP,” said Chang Dong, president, Konka. “We are delighted to have reached this strategic global cooperation with Via, which furthers Konka’s product innovation and ongoing internationalization. Via’s AAC patent pool and wireless LTE patent pool fairly and efficiently address unique market considerations, like those presented in China.”

Advanced Audio Coding is a coding method that allows consumers to enjoy high-quality audio with high compression efficiency, reducing the amount of data to be transmitted and the processing power required for playback.

The LTE standard advances broadband wireless connectivity for a wide array of products, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and the growing Internet of Things (IoT), such as connected cars. Via’s LTE multi-party patent licensing program provides product manufacturers and distributers a fair, transparent and cost-effective license to all the LTE, LTE-Advanced, and LTE-Advanced Pro patents in the program, and offers innovators an efficient solution to obtain a fair return for their investment in innovation.

About Konka

Konka was established in 1980, with the head office located within Shenzhen High Tech Industrial Park. Konka is a large-scale high-tech corporation mainly engaged in the development and manufacturing of consumer electronics, display devices, digital set top boxes, security monitors, network communication, semi-conductors, refrigerators, washing machines and LED lighting, etc. In 1992 Konka was listed on the main board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange. After a development of nearly than 40, Konka has become a world-famous brand.

About Via Licensing Corporation

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is an independently managed subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com .

Contacts:

Konka

Mabiao

+8618676711313

mabiao@konka.com

Via Licensing

Liz Weber

+1 415-645-4124

press@vialicensing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.