Ytel Communications Platform-as-a-Service Adopts Gotransverse Intelligent Billing To Enable Scalability and New Revenue Model

Migration to Gotransverse Gives CPaaS Provider Automated Billing System that Guarantees Greater Accuracy, Versatility, and Scalability

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, has signed an agreement with Ytel, a leading communications platform as a service (CPaaS) company that helps businesses engage customers across more communication channels. Ytel is now monetizing its customers on the Gotransverse intelligent billing platform. Ytel has adopted Gotransverse to improve invoice accuracy and detail and scale its order-to-cash system to support growth. Ytel handles up to one billion customer interactions per month and can now create new service bundles and accurately track and record billing, subscriptions, and payments to scale.



Ytel offers contact center, call tracking, and business texting software and communication APIs to allow businesses to have conversations with their customers using the right channel. As the Ytel platform becomes more sophisticated, managing transactional billing becomes more complex, especially when you have to account for customer-specific pricing and volume discounts, carrier surcharges, and taxes. By standardizing on Gotransverse, Ytel can fully automate its billing system with unprecedented accuracy, including accounting for taxes and even prepaid usage subscriptions. The Gotransverse intelligent billing platform scales to handle virtually any transaction volume, and it integrates with NetSuite ERP. Gotransverse also automates their prepaid top-ups, simplifying subscription service management.

“Gotransverse provides the scalability and flexibility we need to support Ytel’s rapid growth,” said Ytel CEO Nick Newsom. “Our original billing system was unable to automate business processes as we required, and as a result, senior management was spending entirely too much time trying to reconcile invoices. Now we have a billing infrastructure that is fully automated, scalable to meet our growth, customizable, and even able to break down carrier costs and experiment with new billing models.”

A unique feature available in the Gotransverse platform is the ability to track prepaid usage allotments, service bundles, and volume discounts. It also can accommodate mixed billing for the same customer, accurately tracking charges for SMS, voice, and other communications channels. Ytel services are managed through a self-service portal, so these types of features give the company more flexibility to experiment with new service models.

By adopting Gotransverse, Ytel improves cash flow and reduces overhead. Completely automating billing ensures that invoices are sent on time and accounts are current at all times, including accounting for third-party charges, taxes, and other expenses. Even the smallest account can be managed through the same billing process and get the same attention from accounting. Two billing administrators now manage the workflow without requiring intervention from senior management.

“We are delighted to be working with Ytel to help them scale their business and develop new revenue models,” said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Usage-based billing continues to prove itself to be the most profitable model for cloud service providers, and Ytel provides a perfect example of what’s possible with sophisticated subscription billing services.”

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at internet scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com







