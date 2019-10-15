business.com Shares Proven Insights for Scaling Small Business Growth at B2SMB Global Conference

Annual Event Gathered the Industry’s Biggest Names in Small Business

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this week’s B2SMB Institute Global Conference (#Small2Big) in Chicago, business.com, a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business, was on hand sharing real-world best practices for how to scale small business growth. As the exclusive Charter Marketplace Partner of the B2SMB Institute , business.com CEO Doug Llewellyn presented at the event alongside customer FP Mailing Solutions. In addition, Llewellyn, as the sponsor of the inaugural Best2SMB Awards, introduced the program to the audience which recognized the best SMB products, services and innovation. For more information on business.com or to join our community, visit us at www.business.com .

Proven Strategies for Scaling Growth

Carl Amacker, CEO of FP Mailing Solutions and longtime business.com customer, joined Llewellyn as a co-presenter for the session entitled, “Scaling Your Go to Market to Meet the Needs of SMBs.” The presentation highlighted how to use data to find the right prospects, the importance of connecting with opportunities at the right time, and why investing in what works – especially those channels that scale –is so critical to success. Amacker concluded with a closer look at FP’s partnership with business.com and how they work together to generate 1,000 high quality leads per month.

Highlighting SMB Innovation

The inaugural Best2SMB Awards program highlighted the very best Business-to-Small-Business offerings and innovations. Voted on by the B2SMB Institute’s Influencers’ Circle, a group of independent small business journalists, bloggers, thought leaders and authors, winners were applauded for their level of innovation and passion for serving SMBs. The 2019 inductees included Zoho for Best Product/Service Offering; Alignable for Best Innovation; and Square for Brand of the Year.



"As the backbone of the American economy, small business owners need to capitalize on the innovations available to them if they are to compete and grow their operation. The annual B2SMB Global Conference, and the new Best2SMB awards, highlight just how impactful technologies purpose built for the small business industry can be. These solutions, and the many others included in our business.com marketplace, empower small business owners with the tools and resources they need to thrive,” noted Doug Llewellyn, Chief Executive Officer of business.com.

About business.com

Business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com .

Media contact:

Julie Crotty

Attune Communications

978-877-0053

julie@attunecommunications.com



