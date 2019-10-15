Monaker Appoints Travel Industry Executive, Tim Sikora, as Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, FL, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, has appointed travel industry veteran, Tim Sikora, to the new position of chief information officer.



Sikora will be responsible for managing all information technologies including the ongoing integrations of travel distributors with the company’s Monaker Booking Engine (MBE), a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging and vacation rentals. He will manage the company’s technical teams to drive platform development, innovation, and design at scale and speed of delivery for the benefit of all platform stakeholders.

Sikora brings to Monaker more than 22 years of IT, sales and operational experience in the travel industry. He previously served as director of North America Sales at Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company. Prior to Boeing, he managed and led the expansion of two IT services companies: Peak 10, a leading data center and cloud services company, and Ciber, a global information technology infrastructure services provider.

Earlier, Sikora served as director of Information Technology End User Services at US Airways. He led the airline’s integration of IT end-user platforms following the merger with America West. He was also responsible for governing IT resource planning, budgeting, and operational management for end-user services.

Prior to US Airways, Sikora served as VP of airline operations and chief information officer at Caribbean Sun Airlines, where he directed all IT and airline resource planning, budgeting and operational initiatives.

Sikora has also served as manager of Information technology at DHL Airways, a $500 million cargo airline where he directed the Information Technology group, a provider of contract aircraft services to DHL Worldwide Express.

Earlier in his career, Sikora held several software development positions, including at Midwest Express Airlines, where he was responsible for the development and management of the airline’s first flight operations data warehouse. For Midway Airlines, he led the development of its first website.

"Having focused on travel innovation throughout my career, I’m especially excited to join a first-mover like Monaker who has pioneered the development and deployment of groundbreaking technology that fulfills the unmet need for instant booking of alternative lodging," commented Sikora. “I believe Monaker’s novel approach to connecting vacation rental property managers with the world’s largest travel distributors positions Monaker for exceptional opportunities and growth over the months and years ahead."

Bill Kerby, CEO of Monaker, commented: “The appointment of a travel IT professional with Tim’s extraordinary level of experience and accomplishments reflects how we have reached a pivotal stage in our growth and market expansion, with increasing numbers of users searching and booking through our system. Under Tim’s new leadership, we anticipate a further acceleration of growth and innovation, while ensuring we will continue to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than 2.6 million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements included in Monaker’s annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (as amended) for the year ended February 28, 2019 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been and will be filed with the SEC and are/will be available at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.

Company Contact: Monaker Group, Inc. Richard Marshall Director of Corporate Development Tel (954) 888-9779 rmarshall@monakergroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.