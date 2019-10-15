Are You Ready? One Month & Counting to the Conference on Landscape Architecture

Advanced Rate Savings End OCTOBER 16

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Californi, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One month from now, the San Diego will play host to the largest gathering of landscape architects and allied professionals in the world: the ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture.



This year’s conference features new formats, new learning opportunities, and new innovations in the field of landscape architecture.



Your last chance to save on registration and hotel stays is Wednesday, October 16. Find out how to register >



Some of the highlights from this year’s conference:

Opening General Session featuring Gina McCarthy , former EPA Administrator Director Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment (C-CHANGE)

, former EPA Administrator Director Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment (C-CHANGE) EXPO featuring the latest and greatest in technology, materials, play, and more

Presentation of ASLA Professional Awards and ASLA Student Awards

Panel Discussion on Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity by members of the Black Landscape Architects Network

Closing General Session with three international, visionary landscape architects presenting on their work to tackle the global challenge of climate change.



The full schedule of the ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture can be found at www.aslaconference.com.





Members of the media should visit www.aslaconference.com/media/ to learn how to request interviews, obtain press passes, or cover specific events.

See you in San Diego!

