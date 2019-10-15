Aptinyx to Present Preclinical Data on Three Clinical-Stage NMDA Receptor Modulators at the 49th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuroscience

/EIN News/ -- EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced five upcoming poster presentations at the 49th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuroscience, October 19 – 23, 2019 in Chicago, IL. The poster presentations will highlight preclinical data from three of Aptinyx’s clinical-stage product candidates that are in development for chronic pain, PTSD, and cognitive impairment.



“The range of preclinical data being exhibited across our three development programs demonstrates the broad utility of our NMDA receptor modulators in the treatment of a variety of CNS disorders,” said Cassia Cearley, Ph.D., vice president of research at Aptinyx. “The data generated through our robust preclinical work underscore our excitement around the continued advancement of our pipeline programs and support the therapeutic potential of each of these product candidates in their respective indications.”

Presentation Details:

NYX-2925:

Presentation Title: NYX-2925, a novel NMDA receptor modulator, improves chronic pain and its affective state in rats with paclitaxel-induced neuropathy (Poster Number: 476.15)

Presenter: Nayereh Ghoreishi-Haack

Poster Presentation: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 8:00 AM CT

Presentation Title: The novel NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-2925, enhances NMDAR-mediated current and LTP, induces changes in cell intrinsic properties, and alters firing properties in layer 5 pyramidal neurons of rat mPFC (Poster Number: 748.17)

Presenter: Crystle Kelly, Ph.D.

Poster Presentation: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 1:00 PM CT

NYX-783:

Presentation Title: NYX-783, a novel NMDAR modulator, rescues the detrimental effects of encephalitis-causing anti-NMDAR antibodies on GluN2B-NMDAR expression in vitro (Poster Number: 118.15)

Presenter: Mary Schmidt

Poster Presentation: Sunday, October 20, 2019, 8:00 AM CT

NYX-458:



Presentation Title: NYX-458, a novel NMDA receptor modulator, improves age-related, hippocampal-dependent learning impairment and reverses changes in plasticity, spine morphology, and protein expression in rat hippocampus (Poster Number: 286.04)

Presenter: Tegh Matharu

Poster Presentation: Monday, October 21, 2019, 8:00 AM CT

Presentation Title: NMDA receptor modulation with NYX-458 rescues cognitive impairment and peripheral growth hormone levels in a clinically relevant rat model of repeat concussion (Poster Number: 570.13)

Presenter: Luisa Cacheaux, Ph.D.

Poster Presentation: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 1:00 PM CT

Oral Presentation on Electrophysiology in Drug Development:

Presentation Title: Medium-throughput screening of a proprietary platform of small molecule, NMDA receptor-modulating compounds in a long-term potentiation assay using a custom, 4-channel extracellular recording setup

Presenter: Crystle Kelly, Ph.D.

Presentation Time: Sunday, October 20, 2019, 6:45 PM CT

About NYX-2925

NYX-2925 is a novel oral NMDA receptor modulator currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of chronic pain. In clinical studies, NYX-2925 has been shown to have activity that affects central pain processing, resulting in alleviation of pain and other symptoms associated with chronic pain conditions. In preclinical models of numerous neuropathic pain conditions, NYX-2925 has shown robust activity with a favorable tolerability profile. In Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical studies, NYX-2925 has exhibited a favorable safety and tolerability profile across a wide dose range. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to Aptinyx’s development of NYX-2925 for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with DPN.

About NYX-783

NYX-783 is a novel, oral NMDA receptor modulator currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In preclinical studies of NYX-783, particularly strong results were observed in psychiatric models, models of fear extinction, and models of substance abuse. In a Phase 1 clinical study of NYX-783, ample central nervous system exposure was observed and the product candidate demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse effects, across a wide dose range. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to the development of NYX-783 for the treatment of PTSD.

About NYX-458

NYX-458 is a novel oral NMDA receptor modulator currently in clinical development for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease. NYX-458 has been shown to reverse cognitive deficits in non-human primates in a model that is highly translatable to Parkinson’s disease in humans. Additionally, NYX-458 has been shown to improve cognitive performance across various models of neurodegeneration. In a Phase 1 clinical study, NYX-458 exhibited a favorable safety and tolerability profile across a wide dose range and achieved CNS exposure in line with exposure observed with efficacious preclinical dose levels.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate – rather than block or over-activate – NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s business plans and objectives, therapeutic effects of the company’s product candidates, expectations regarding the design, implementation, timing, and success of its current and planned clinical studies, and expectations regarding its uses and sufficiency of capital. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of the company’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical studies; the company’s ability to execute on its strategy; positive results from a clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical studies; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Aptinyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contacts:

Nick Smith

Aptinyx Inc.

ir@aptinyx.com

847-871-0377

