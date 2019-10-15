Asure Software Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 will be released after the market close on Monday, November 11, 2019. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30pm CT (4:30pm ET) on the same day.



Asure CEO Pat Goepel and CFO Kelyn Brannon will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Monday, November 11, 2019

Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. dial-in: 877-853-5636

International dial-in: 631-291-4544

Conference ID: 6128479

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: https://investor.asuresoftware.com/events-and-presentations .

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides innovative and flexible SaaS-based cloud platforms that help clients worldwide elevate how, when, and where work gets done throughout the employee lifecycle. More than a Human Capital Management (HCM) software program, our Smart Office suite capitalizes on the intrinsic value between workforce and workspace so organizations of all sizes can better compete for talent, space, time, and capital assets. Asure Software’s offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Employee Benefits, Benefits Administration, Payroll & Tax, Asset & Move Management, Full-Service Room Scheduling, Hoteling & Mobile Workforce and Workplace Occupancy Sensors. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com .

Company Contact:

Stacy Zellner, Director of Marketing

888-323-8835 x 3111

szellner@asuresoftware.com

Investor Contact:

Carolyn Bass

Market Street Partners

415-445-3232

cbass@marketstreetpartners.com



