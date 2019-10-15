XPO Logistics Expands Fleet of Alternative Fuel Vehicles

Adds 100 natural gas-powered tractors in France

/EIN News/ -- Greenwich , Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has made a significant new investment in sustainability with the purchase of 100 Stralis Natural Power Euro VI tractors from IVECO. The new tractors will be dedicated to the company’s less-than-truckload network in France, serving customers in the Greater Lyon and Paris areas and the South West and Northern regions.



XPO is an industry leader in utilizing natural gas-powered vehicles in its transportation offering in Europe. The company is committed to reducing the carbon footprint of urban logistics in line with goals set by major European cities. Stralis Natural Power tractors use a combination of liquified and compressed natural gas (LNG/CNG) to generate lower NOx emissions than the Euro VI standard and reduce noise in densely populated areas. XPO’s investment will expand its natural gas fleet in France to 170 tractors, with more than 20 additional LNG/CNG vehicles operating in the UK, Spain and Portugal.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “Our ongoing investments in alternative fuel technologies are an important part of our strategy as a sustainable business. XPO will continue to partner with truck manufacturers and energy suppliers to make sure we have the best resources to meet our customers’ demand for environmentally friendly solutions.”

XPO has a decades-long history of operational excellence in sustainability, including eco-training for drivers and collaboration with vehicle manufacturers to improve environmental performance. The company is piloting additional alternative fuel technologies for various transportation needs in European markets, such as electric vehicles for urban last mile service in the UK, Spain and Italy.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,537 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.