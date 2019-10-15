Candle Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Candle Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Candle Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Candle Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

A candle is just the right choice for lighting up the indoors as well as outdoors as necessary. These are extremely useful to turn any space cozy and comfortable effortlessly. Apart from just the for the decorating purpose, these are also helpful in lighting up the outdoors as well in case of emergencies too. Candles have become an essential item, which is necessary for almost every purpose. The global market of the candles has witnessed exponential growth and is still growing.

Candle these days are also used for decorating houses, as festival lights, and for plenty of other purposes. These have been in popularity from ancient times, and it has faced a lot of changes throughout. Today, candles are available in different sizes, shapes, as well as, scent due to which these are in demand. Also, they are available in various colors, which are mostly used for decorating the houses. Unlike the ancient ones, the present candles are much more aesthetic looking, and also smells divine.

A candle is mostly made of two primary ingredients, wick, and wax, and Paraffin wax is mostly used in the making of the candles, which is a by-product of petroleum and is colorless as well as odorless. Beeswax is also used in the making of the candles, but it is no longer used for making of the candles as these are not easily available, and expensive as well. One of the popular substitutes of the beeswax is the combination of palm oil wax and soy wax.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Blyth

Jarden Corp

Colonial Candle

S. C. Johnson & Son

Chesapeake Bay Candle

Langley/Emprire Candle

Lancaster Colony

Armadilla Wax Works

Dianne's Custom Candles

Bolsius

Gies

Vollmar

Kingking

Talent

Zhong Nam

Pintian Wax

Everlight

Allite

Candle-lite

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Candle market. This report focused on Candle market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Candle Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Candle industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Candle industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Candle types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Candle industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Candle business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Market segmentation

As earlier mentioned a candle is available in different types and is mostly categorized into six major types- Votive candles, Pillar candles, Taper candles, Flameless candles, Candle pot, Tea Light candles. A votive candle is comparatively small in size and is 2.5", and is required to place in a container before lighting it up therefore, it requires a votive holder. A taper candle is popular to create positive vibrations and a good mood inside the room. These can burn for up to ten hours, and it requires a tapered candle holder. As the name suggests, a candle pot is the one that comes in a glass jar or pots, and due to its convenience, these can be easily used for decorating houses so, it doesn't require candle stand. A tea light candle is quite versatile in the market and is popular because it's lightweight and small in size. These are perfect to use for decorating houses, and different occasions due to its size, and it burns for twelve hours.

Different countries use candles, and among all of them, it is popularly used in the Middle East as well as African regions such as Saudi Arabia and South Africa, etc. Also, due to its extensive types and colors, a lot of western regions as well as countries like North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), South America (Argentina, Brazil, etc) and Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, U.K, etc) use a candle. Most of the western countries use decorative and scented candles to provide an aesthetic look to the house.

Conclusion

The Global demand for Candle Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Candle market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

