In 2018, the on-premises segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the need for safeguarding sensitive data will play a significant vital role in the on-premises segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global patch management software market report looks at factors such as the growing demand for identifying vulnerable versions of software, increasing demand for regulatory compliance, and increasing growing malware attacks. However, the increasing use of mobile devices in workplaces, application compatibility issues, and unexpected patch failures may hamper the growth of the patch management software industry over the forecast period.



Global Patch Management Software Market: Overview

Growing demand for identifying vulnerable versions of software

Vulnerable and outdated software increases the chances of cyberattacks that can cause significant loss of confidential and sensitive data. Such attacks drive the demand for patch management software that helps in identifying and correcting any security lapse or gap in applications and systems. Companies are adopting patch management software to not only prevent data loss and theft but also the possible financial and operational loss. Such benefits of patch management software will lead to the expansion of the global patch management software market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Advent of an automated patch management system

Enterprises are shifting from traditional patch management software to automatic patch management software solutions as it allows end-users to automatically update patches and deploy them without any human intervention. Automated ic patch management software solutions overcome various drawbacks by minimizing the time and resource consumption in terms of downtime and workforce required to perform patch management on all systems. The ability of patch management software to keep a constant check on vulnerabilities across enterprise systems is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global patch management software market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patch management software manufacturers, that include Avast Plc, Chef Software Inc., ConnectWise LLC, IBM Corp., JAMF Software LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., SolarWinds Worldwide LLC, Symantec Corp., and SysAid Technologies Ltd.

Also, the patch management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming future growth opportunities.

