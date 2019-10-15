Global Endometriosis Drugs Market: About this market This endometriosis drugs market analysis considers sales from both hormone therapy and analgesics products. Our report also finds the sales of endometriosis drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

In 2018, the hormone therapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the introduction of novel drug delivery systems will play a vital role in the hormone therapy segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global endometriosis drugs market report looks at factors such as recent approvals of advanced diagnostics, rising focus on women’s health, and popularity of novel drug delivery systems. However, the suppressive nature of available therapies, side effects of OCPs, and clinical trial failures may hamper the growth of the endometriosis drugs industry over the forecast period.



Global Endometriosis Drugs Market: Overview

Rising focus on women’s health

The increasing focus emphasis on women’s health is expected to boost the growth of the endometriosis drugs market size during the forecast period. Lack of awareness about several gynecological cancer indications such as endometriosis and endometrial cancer was a challenge for the growth of the market. However, various governmental authorities and organizations are working to raise awareness to overcome such challengesproblems. For instance, the Office on Women’s Health (OWH), which is a part of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), coordinates women’s health efforts and addresses critical women’s health issues by informing and advancing policies and educating healthcare professionals and consumers. This focus on women’s health will lead to the expansion of the global endometriosis drugs market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Availability of patient assistance programs

The endometriosis drug market is dominated by high-cost hormone-based therapeutics, which is a significant concern for patients. Thus, companies such as AbbVie and Bayer are providing patient-assistance programs to reduce the cost burden on patients. The availability of patient assistance programs for high-cost branded drugs will increase patient adherence to such drugsmedications, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global endometriosis drug market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endometriosis drugs manufacturers, that include AbbVie Inc., Allergan Plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the endometriosis drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming future growth opportunities.

