Private Tutoring Market in the US: About this market This analysis of private tutoring market in the US considers sales from online learning and blended learning method segments.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Private Tutoring Market in the US by Learning Method and Course Type - Forecast & Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822590/?utm_source=GNW

In 2018, the online learning segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of flexible one-to-one tutoring services online will play a significant role in the online learning segment to maintain its market position. Also, our private tutoring market in the US report looks at factors such as the growing emphasis on STEM education, rising popularity of personalized learning, and cost benefits and flexibility of online private tutoring programs. However, availability of open-source material, growing threat of data security and constraints related to digitization of educational content may hamper the growth of the private tutoring market in the US over the forecast period.

Private Tutoring Market in the US: Overview

Cost benefits and flexibility of online private tutoring programs

The growing demand for customized learning has led to an increase in the popularity of digitization of educational services and course content. This is encouraging various vendors in the US to offer online tutoring services. This kind of service eliminates the overhead costs associated with amenities such as classrooms, equipment, and related facilities. Online tutoring services not only provide convenience and flexibility but also involve a low ownership cost for vendors. The growing popularity of online private tutoring programs will lead to the expansion of the private tutoring market in the US at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Increasing emphasis on microlearning

Microlearning is designed to simplify the learning experience of students by segmenting the learning content into small-sized modules. The incorporation of microlearning in online course content encourages better understanding and engagement in learning activities within a short time span. These smaller units associated with a broad topic comprises of text, infographics, video, audio, quizzes, and games. Such key benefits of integrating microlearning in private tutoring is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the private tutoring market in the US is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading private tutoring manufacturers, that include Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Learning Centers Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc.

Also, the private tutoring market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822590/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.