Global Automotive Cross Car Beam Market: About this market This automotive cross car beam market analysis considers sales SUV/MPV, hHatchback, and sSedan types. Our analysis report also considers considers the sales of automotive cross car beam in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the SUV/MPV segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as decreasing cost of SUVs and the rising consumer preference will play a significant role in the SUV/MPV segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive cross car beam market report looks at factors such as increased adoption of SUVs by consumers, enhanced safety by cross car beams, and increasing growing sales by luxury vehicles. However, global decrease in vehicle sales, volatility in raw material prices, and complexities in design may hamper the growth of the automotive cross car beam industry over the forecast period.



Global Automotive Cross Car Beam Market: Overview

Enhanced safety offered by cross car beams

Side-impact car crashes, also known as T-bone accidents, involve at least one vehicle that is impacted on the side. Such accidents generally occur at junctions and parking lots where vehicles are moving perpendicular to each other. Cross car beams enhance the safety of occupants by absorbing the impact energy of a side crash,. reducing reducing steering wheel dislocation, lowering passenger compartment vibrations, and providing better control and strength to the steering wheel. They are designed to support vehicle steering column, instrumental panel, HVAC system, airbags, and the entire dashboard. This Enhanced safety offered by cross car beams will lead to the expansion of the global automotive cross car beam market at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

Manufacturers shift towards alternative raw materials and product designs

Automotive component manufacturers are intensively focusing on curbing the overall weight of vehicles and associated components, without compromising strength and operability. Manufacturers are emphasizing the use of alternative lightweight composites in the manufacturing process to cater to such demands and are designing and producing high-performance vehicle components within a specific weight constraint. For instance, Faurecia SA is focusing on developing cross car beams that comprise composite glass fiber and carbon fiber. The development of such lightweight and high-strength materials and profiles is likely to boost automotive cross car beam market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive cross car beam market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive cross car beam manufacturers, that include CIE Automotive SA, DURA Automotive Systems LLC, ElringKlinger AG, Faurecia SA, Georg Fischer Ltd., KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH, Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc., Multimatic Inc, Shiloh Industries Inc., Unipres Corp.

Also, the automotive cross car beam market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming future growth opportunities.

