Global Digital Pathology Market: About this market This digital pathology market analysis considers sales from both digital slide scanner and software products. Our analysis also considers the sales of digital pathology in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the digital slide scanner segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising use of digital pathology and the increasing use of AI technology will play a significant role in the digital slide scanner segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global digital pathology market report looks at factors such as growing adoption of IoT infrastructures among laboratories, increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users, and significant adoption of digital pathology in education and training. However, issues regarding privacy and safety of digital databases, integration of digital pathology systems in existing infrastructure of end-users, and high cost associated with digital pathology systems may hamper the growth of the digital pathology industry over the forecast period.



Global Digital Pathology Market: Overview

Growing adoption of digital pathology in education and training

Digital pathology is increasingly being preferred by educational and training sectors for various education and training purposes. This is mainly because of its benefits, which include improved learning, standardization of study materials and enhanced accessibility to pathology information. In addition, the rising demand for online training facilities is further driving the need for digital pathology in various applications. This demand for digital pathology in education and training will lead to the expansion of the global digital pathology market at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Integration of AI into digital pathology systems

The advent of Al in the healthcare sector has triggered the transformation of workflow in clinical practices, specifically through its integration in image analysis and machine-learning algorithms. In digital pathology, leveraging whole slide scanning capabilities with artificial intelligence and computational imaging has benefited end-users with efficient image recognition and automated diagnostic capabilities. Furthermore, the integration of digital pathology information with deep-learning algorithms has significantly progressed the applications of artificial neural networks in large digital image datasets such as ImageNet and The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global digital pathology market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital pathology manufacturers, that include 3DHISTECH Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Technologies International Inc., Indica Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Olympus Corp., and PerkinElmer Inc.

Also, the digital pathology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

