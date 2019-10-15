Global Edible Flakes Market: About this market This edible flakes market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our analysis report also considers finds the sales of edible flakes in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of offline retail chains across the world will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global edible flakes market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for ready-to-eat products, rise in emphasis on the use of high-quality ingredients in edible flakes, and growing adoption of a healthy diet. However, food labeling and display regulations, stiff competition, and preference for traditional regional breakfast may hamper the growth of the edible flakes industry over the forecast period.



Global Edible Flakes Market: Overview

Growing adoption of a healthy diet

The increase in diseases and ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, stress, high blood pressure due to an unhealthy lifestyle, has made people aware of the importance of a healthy diet to stay fit. Edible flakes such as oats and muesli are rich in proteins and fibers, and they have low calorific value. Thus, vendors are using them to launch innovative products that have a high nutritional value to cater to the demands of people who prefer a healthy diet. This demand for a healthy diet will lead to the expansion of the global edible flakes market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Increase in the use of edible flakes in snack products

Edible flakes are gaining popularity because of the rise in their use in snacks. Raw materials used in the production of edible flakes are wheat, rice, and maize, and these are among the highest consumed grains in the world. The snacks made from edible flakes include oat-based bread, biscuits, cookies, probiotic drinks, energy bars, and infant food. Several vendors are introducing flavors such as yogurt, fruit and nut, raspberry, strawberry, chocolate, and caramel in their product offerings. Factors such as convenience, easy availability, and rising awareness of healthy foods will increase their demand during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global edible flakes market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading edible flakes manufacturers, that include Baggry’s India Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Co., Marico Ltd., Nature’s Path Foods, Inc., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Also, the edible flakes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming future growth opportunities.

