Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: About this market This commercial vehicle transmission market analysis considers sales from the automatic transmission, manual transmission, and automated manual transmission types.

Our analysis also considers the sales of commercial vehicle transmission in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the automatic transmission segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing preference for SUVs will play a significant role in the automatic transmission segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global commercial vehicle transmission market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of AMT in medium-and heavy-duty trucks, increasing preference for captive consumption, and rising adoption of electric commercial vehicles. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials, vehicle recalls due to potential commercial vehicle transmission failure, and slump in commercial vehicle sales may hamper the growth of the commercial vehicle transmission industry over the forecast period.



Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Overview

Rising adoption of electric commercial vehicles

Vehicle manufacturers, government bodies, vehicle solution providers, such as battery manufacturers are increasingly focusing on improving the feasibility and affordability of electric vehicles. Such initiatives are expected to positively impact the adoption of electric vehicles, especially electric trucks. Unlike passenger cars, electric commercial vehicles require more power to haul cargo effectively. This adoption of electric commercial vehicles will lead to the expansion of the global commercial vehicle transmission market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Emergence of 3D printing in truck components

3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM) has been gaining prominence in the production of truck components over the years. This technology is being used to manufacture engine, transmission, and other automotive parts with some vital 3D-printed components. The 3D printed components in transmission system would reduce the weight of the transmission by about 20%. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global commercial vehicle transmission market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial vehicle transmission manufacturers, that include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Allison Transmission, Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, JATCO Ltd., Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Also, the commercial vehicle transmission market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

