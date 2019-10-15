Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market: About this market This breast biopsy devices market analysis considers sales from biopsy needles and systems, biopsy image-guided systems, and other products.

Our analysis report also considers finds the sales of breast biopsy devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the biopsy needles and systems segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the reduced technical complexities associated with biopsy needles and systems will play a significant role in the biopsy needles and systems segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global breast biopsy devices market report looks at factors such as the growing prevalence of breast cancer cases and an increasing number of products showcasing and approvals. However, high cost of breast biopsy, presence of alternative non-invasive procedures, and complications associated with breast biopsy and lack of trained professionals may hamper the growth of the breast biopsy devices industry over the forecast period.



Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market: Overview

Growing prevalence of breast cancer cases

Breast cancer is a deadly health condition and prevalent in women across the world. Even young women have a higher risk of developing breast cancer if they have a genetic propensity for ovarian and breast cancer or if there is a mutation in their BRCAI and BRCA2 gene. This is driving the need to create awareness and treat the patients after a proper analysis. Professionals are gathering a wide range of accumulative data and establishing facilities to encourage patients to undergo screening and diagnosis. This will boost the demand for breast biopsy procedures in various healthcare units. This growing prevalence of breast cancer cases will lead to the expansion of the global breast biopsy devices market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Paradigm shift toward the adoption of breast biopsy robot systems

There is an increase in the demand for technologically advanced breast biopsy devices comprising of robotic platforms, artificial intelligence, and surgical navigation systems. This is due to the growing demand need for minimally invasive procedures and accurate accurate and efficient surgical procedures. Vendors are focusing on improving the healthcare outcomes by developing technological solutions integrated with AI. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global breast biopsy devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breast biopsy devices manufacturers, that include Argon Medical Devices Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Planmed Oy, Scion Medical Technologies LLC, and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Also, the breast biopsy devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming future growth opportunities.

