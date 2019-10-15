Automotive Air Lift Jack Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023

Global Automotive Air Lift Jack Market: About this market This automotive air lift jack market analysis considers sales from professional customers and individual customers end-users.

Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive air lift jack in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the individual customer segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the number of DIY population will play a significant role in the individual customer’s segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive air lift jack market report looks at factors such as increase in global vehicle population, improving automotive aftermarket distribution channel and supply chain network, and growing demand for air bottle jacks to lift commercial vehicles. However, the availability of low-quality air lift jacks, lack of skilled automotive technicians affecting automotive repair and services, and advances in connected cars to reduce individual dependence on automotive tools may hamper the growth of the automotive air lift jack industry over the forecast period.



Global Automotive Air Lift Jack Market: Overview



Growing demand for air bottle jacks to lift commercial vehicles



Air bottle jacks are increasingly being adopted because they are a cost-effective yet convenient option for lifting heavy vehicles. Air bottle jacks enable hands-free operation as they use pressurized air to power the unit. This makes them the most suitable option among other lift jacks for lifting commercial vehicles. The growing dependence of fleet operators and commercial vehicle users on air bottle jacks will lead to the expansion of the global automotive air lift jack market. The market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 26% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for portable airlift jacks



Professional customers prefer to use portable and durable automotive air lift jack as they are easy to maneuver and operate. Portable airlift jacks are ideal for vehicles with high ground clearance as they have high height lifting capabilities. They also offer speed control during lifting or lowering the load. Such benefits are encouraging vendors to provide a wide range of portable airlift jacks with automatic brake and other components. The growing adoption of portable airlift jacks is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global automotive air lift jack market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading automotive air lift jack manufacturers, that include Astro Pneumatic Tool Co., ATD Tools Inc., Emerson Manufacturing Corp., Gray Manufacturing Co. Inc., Jack Sealey Ltd., JET Equipment & Tools Ltd., Norco Industries Inc., Shinn Fu Company of America Inc., Sunex Tools Inc., and Tire Service International.



Also, the automotive air lift jack market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

