Global Two-wheeler Engine Market: About this market This two-wheeler engine market analysis considers sales from motorcycles and scooters application segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of two-wheeler engine in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the motorcycles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing traffic congestion will play a significant role in the motorcycles segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global two-wheeler engine market report looks at factors such as rise in levels of road congestion due to rapid urbanization, growth of multinational two-wheeler OEMs in emerging countries, and increasing electronic content in two-wheelers. However, the increasing demand for electric two-wheelers, growth of two-wheeler rental market, and stringent emission norms for two wheelers may hamper the growth of the two-wheeler engine industry over the forecast period.



Global Two-Wheeler Engine Market: Overview

Growth of multinational two-wheeler OEMs in emerging countries

There is an increase in the demand for high-powered motorcycles and scooters in countries in APAC due to the rise in purchasing power and maximum production and sales of two-wheelers. Multinational two-wheeler OEMs are encouraged to enter and expand their businesses in India and China due to this factor. They are also developing advanced two-wheeler engines as they are widening their product portfolio by including a new class of premium-level two-wheelers. This will boost the demand for two-wheeler engines in the automotive industry and lead to the expansion of the global two-wheeler engine market at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Emergence of dual-sport motorcycles

Vendors are increasingly launching new models of two-wheelers across segments with the growing competitive intensity in the market. This is encouraging the sales of dual-sport motorcycles among motorcycle enthusiasts. These motorcycles are also known as street versions of endure-type off-road motorcycles and display adequate performance on both on-road and off-road scenario as they are equipped with a large displacement multi-cylinder and sometimes with saddlebags. The growing demand for these dual-sport motorcycles is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global two-wheeler engine market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading two-wheeler engine manufacturers, that include Bajaj Auto Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., TVS Motor Co., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Also, the two-wheeler engine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

