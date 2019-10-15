Global Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market: About this market This lyophilization equipment and services market analysis considers sales from rotary freeze dryer, manifold freeze dryer, and tray-style freeze dryer product segments.

Our analysis also considers the sales of lyophilization equipment and services in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the tray-style freeze dryer segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing need for long-term storage of vaccines will play a significant role in the tray-style freeze dryer segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global lyophilization equipment and services market report looks at factors such as technological advances in lyophilization, advantages of lyophilization over conventional drying, and rising demand for biobanks. However, high cost associated with lyophilization, emergence of potential alternatives to lyophilization, and shortage of skilled workforce may hamper the growth of the lyophilization equipment and services industry over the forecast period.



Global Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market: Overview

Advantages of lyophilization over conventional drying

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are extensively adopting lyophilization or freeze-drying to stabilize various types of chemical components. This technique of drying involves benefits such as the preservation of chemical and biological potency and homogeneity of the final product through crystallization, filtration, and precipitation. It also provides protection from chemical degradation and solution effects and accelerates the speed of rehydration. Such benefits of lyophilization over conventional drying will lead to the expansion of the global lyophilization equipment and services market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for controlled nucleation in lyophilization

Nucleation behavior and lack of control of nucleation temperature can affect the product attributes and lyophilization process. It can also lead to suboptimal lyophilization cycles and have an adverse effect on product uniformity. These factors drive the need for controlled nucleation technology, which cools the entire batch of vials at a selected temperature. This temperature is below the equilibrium freezing point that allows uniform ice crystal formation. The use of controlled nucleation in lyophilization is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global lyophilization equipment and services market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lyophilization equipment and services manufacturers, that include Azbil Corp., Baxter International Inc., Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH, CRYOTEC.FR, Freezedry Specialties Inc., GEA Group AG, Labconco Corp., MechaTech Systems Ltd., Millrock Technology Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the lyophilization equipment and services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

