Global Breast Tissue Expanders Market: About this market This breast tissue expanders market analysis considers sales from saline-filled breast tissue expanders and air-filled breast tissue expanders product segments.

Our analysis also considers the sales of breast tissue expanders in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the saline-filled breast tissue expanders segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy accessibility of saline-filled breast tissue expanders will play a significant role in the saline-filled breast tissue expanders segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global breast tissue expanders market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, increasing number of product launches, and growing business strategies. However, high cost associated with breast reconstruction surgeries, product recalls, and complications associated with breast reconstruction surgeries may hamper the growth of the breast tissue expanders industry over the forecast period.



Global Breast Tissue Expanders Market: Overview

Growing business strategies

Vendors are focusing on expanding their product range and increasing their market presence by entering into collaborations and undertaking mergers and acquisitions. It helps them to boost their businesses and increase sales of aesthetic products with the addition of dermal matrix products to its aesthetic and plastic surgery products such as breast implants. Consequently, the purchase volume of breast tissue expanders such as saline-filled breast tissue expanders and air-filled breast tissue expanders is also increasing among end-users. This will lead to the expansion of the global breast tissue expanders market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Growing awareness programs for breast cancer

Many vendors and public and private associations are conducting awareness programs about breast cancer and establishing breast screening programs. This is due to the growing prevalence of breast cancers and associated risk factors such as intake of hormones, reproductive history, alcohol consumption, genetic mutations, and previous treatment using radiation therapy. They are also organizing charitable programs to provide financial aid to breast cancer patients and support breast cancer communities. This will help patients to avail breast cancer treatment and minimize the cost burden on patients, which are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global breast tissue expanders market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breast tissue expanders manufacturers, that include AirXpanders Inc., Allergan Plc, GC Aesthetics Plc, Groupe SEBBIN Sas, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Oxtex Ltd., PMT Corp., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra Inc.

Also, the breast tissue expanders market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

