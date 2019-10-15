Global Bone Staple Systems Market: About this market This bone staple systems market analysis considers sales from shape memory bone staple systems and mechanical bone staple systems material segments.

Our analysis also considers the sales of bone staple systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the shape memory bone staple systems segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the extensive availability of shape memory bone staple systems will play a significant role in the shape memory bone staple systems segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global bone staple systems market report looks at factors such as the high prevalence of osteoporosis, increasing incidence of knee injuries, and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies. However, stringent regulatory framework and product recalls, risks associated with placement and removal of bone staples, and availability of alternative fixation devices may hamper the growth of the bone staple systems industry over the forecast period.



Global Bone Staple Systems Market: Overview

Lucrative opportunities in emerging economies

Factors such as growth in geriatric population and change in healthcare system in emerging economies such as China and India are driving the growth opportunities for medical device manufacturers. The demand for cost-effective healthcare products and services is also increasing with the expansion of middle-class population. This is encouraging global investors to increase their capital investments in creating new innovative medical equipment such as bone staple systems. The growing adoption of these medical devices will lead to the expansion of the global bone staple systems market at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Increase in medical tourism for orthopedic surgeries

Orthopedic procedures such as injured bone repairs, replacement surgeries, repair or injured muscular or neural tissue, and arthritis are the most popular procedure in medical tourism. In addition, the growing need for cost-effective health facilities for elderly population and significant cost savings in treatments are driving the medical tourism for orthopedic procedures. Consequently, the demand for bone staple systems is increasing with the rising trend of travelling abroad for orthopedic treatment and surgeries. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global bone staple systems market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bone staple systems manufacturers, that include Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical, BioPro Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Reign Medical, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Also, the bone staple systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

