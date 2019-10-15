Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market by Component, Technology & Geography - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare 3D Printing Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare 3D printing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.03% by 2024.



The growth of the market is attributed to the rising adoption of 3D printed medical implants, medical devices and bio printed organoids among others. Technological advancements in the medical 3D printing technology coupled with rising investments in the healthcare sector for the development of customized medical products is one of the major driving factors for the market to grow during the forecast period.



In addition inclination towards the manufacturing of medical devices such as hearing aids, implants, and others through 3D printing techniques are also anticipated to propel the market growth. The growing healthcare industry in many regions across the globe is driving the use of 3D printing technology. Huge amounts are being funnelled into research and development by major market players to make this technology more advanced and reliable which is further boosting the growth of healthcare 3D printing market over the projected period.



Furthermore, use of 3D printing in the healthcare sector has further led to lighter, durable and safer products which further reduce the lead times and thereby reducing the costs. Similarly, rising investments by big market players in order to expand their geographic presence and new product launches by key market players to gain a competitive advantage over the other players further shows the growth potential of the market during the next five years.



Report Coverage



This report is an exhaustive study that presents the key market trends through various chapters focusing on different aspects of the market. The study provides a detailed market overview through the market dynamics sections which detail key market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the current market. The report analyzes key opportunity regional markets, and the current technology penetration through lifecycle analysis. The report also analyzes the market through comprehensive market segmentation by component, technology, and geography.



The healthcare 3D printing market has been segemented by component, technology, and geography. Based on component the market has been segmented into hardware, software, services, and material. By technology, the market has been classified into vat photopolymerization, metal extrusion, material jetting, binder jetting, direct energy deposition, powder bed fusion, and sheet lamination.



Regional analysis has been provided with detailed analysis and forecast for the period 2018 to 2024. The global market has been broken down into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The report also analyzes these regions with thorough analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these regions present for the manufacturers and the service providers.



Major players in the healthcare 3D printing market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the healthcare 3D printing market.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. HEALTHCARE 3D PRINTING MARKET BY COMPONENT

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Services

5.4. Material



6. HEALTHCARE 3D PRINTING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Vat Photopolymerization

6.2. Metal Extrusion

6.3. Material Jetting

6.4. Binder Jetting

6.5. Direct Energy Deposition

6.6. Powder Bed Fusion

6.7. Sheet Lamination



7. HEALTHCARE 3D PRINTING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.2. South America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.5. Asia Pacific



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Stratasys Ltd.

9.2. 3D Systems Inc.

9.3. Materialise

9.4. EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

9.5. SLM Solutions Group

9.6. Envisiontec Inc.

9.7. Renishaw PLC

9.8. Arcam EBM, a GE Additive Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rt83tg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.