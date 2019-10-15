Aptean Continues to Expand Its Food ERP Capabilities With Acquisition of Linkfresh

Market Leader in Cloud ERP Systems Deepens Food Capabilities and Geographic Reach with New Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced today the acquisition of UK-based Linkfresh, a provider of enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) solutions for the food industry. This acquisition accelerates Aptean’s move toward expansion of its diverse portfolio and geographic reach of cloud-based solutions for all segments of the food industry. It also extends Aptean’s core competencies to serve more distinct areas of the marketplace as it continues undergoing digital transformation.



Linkfresh provides enterprise-wide ERP software solutions designed to help customers control all aspects of their fresh food business. From growers and packers, to egg producers and distributors, Linkfresh offers the critical functionality every type of business in the fresh food industry needs to understand profitability, drive growth and run their operations more effectively.

“Acquiring Linkfresh expands our market-leading solutions for food organizations,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “The addition of Linkfresh’s dedicated focus and expertise in fresh foods, as well as its strong UK footprint, solidifies Aptean’s position as a provider of choice to food and beverage companies across North America and the United Kingdom.”

The acquisition enhances Aptean’s capabilities to offer niche food organizations the specific features and functionality required to run their businesses better. Both organizations share a mutual commitment to developing market-leading SaaS solutions utilizing Microsoft technology.

“Since its inception, Linkfresh has dedicated itself to servicing the needs of organizations in the fresh produce, protein and egg sectors,” said Jeremy Wardell, General Manager of Linkfresh. “We help organizations run their businesses more effectively because we understand their unique challenges. Combining our industry, functional and technical expertise with the experience and capabilities of Aptean allows us to provide a stronger offering to our customers, delivering increased value and ensuring they consistently exceed their operational and revenue goals.”

ABOUT LINKFRESH

Linkfresh is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner that combines its expertise in technology and the fresh food industry to meet the global demand for fresh, affordable and safe food in the most cost-effective way, enabling the food supply chain to grow and prosper responsibly. Linkfresh delivers produce-specific inventory control and traceability solutions across the whole food supply chain and helps balance supply and demand for the food supply chain in real-time. Linkfresh has locations in both United Kingdom and North America and deploys systems globally through an established partner network. To learn more about Linkfresh, visit www.linkfresh.com .

ABOUT APTEAN

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors, and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceuticals. Over 3,900 organizations in more than 20 industries and across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

