HealthEquity Debunks Common Health Savings Account Myths 

October 15, 2019, marks National HSA Awareness Day, which unites the public and healthcare benefits industry to discuss the power of HSAs and their impact in fighting prevalent healthcare issues facing Americans today, including managing health-related out-of-pocket expenses, preparing for unexpected healthcare costs and planning for retirement. HealthEquity offers turnkey solutions, educational resources, and benefits and compliance insights so employers and their members can make informed, confident decisions about consumer-directed healthcare.

“HealthEquity is proud to be one of the first HSA administrators to provide access to member-level investment advisory services, continuing our commitment to helping people use pre-tax savings to pay for their healthcare,” said Dr. Stephen Neeleman, HealthEquity founder and vice chair. “HSAs provide a great opportunity for people to save money on taxes and financially prepare for the future, and we look forward to driving its education, adoption and usage to ultimately help improve lives.”

The benefits HSAs provide have already led to bipartisan support as part of a solution to improve the U.S. healthcare system. Putting money away for health expenses should be as simple as it sounds, but there is still confusion about HSAs. HealthEquity aims to clear up six common HSA myths:

Myth #1: HSAs are complicated: Despite what you may have heard, HSAs are a simple way to reduce taxable income and cover qualified healthcare expenses. Yes, anything healthcare related can be complex, but these pre-tax savings accounts are one of the easiest ways for Americans to put more in their pockets and protect their future.



Despite what you may have heard, HSAs are a simple way to reduce taxable income and cover qualified healthcare expenses. Yes, anything healthcare related can be complex, but these pre-tax savings accounts are one of the easiest ways for Americans to put more in their pockets and protect their future. Myth #2: HSAs are one-dimensional: An HSA can be used for saving and spending, tackling both sides of the medical-expense issue. It works like a savings account with a debit card – you put money in and use the card to pay for healthcare expenses. There’s no use-it-or-lose-it rule; funds can build up year-over-year and that money can be spent on medical bills when they arise. It’s a smart way to save on taxes because contributions are collected before taxes, lowering federal gross income. Investment growth is tax-free [†] . Withdrawals are tax-free when used for qualified medical expenses.



An HSA can be used for saving and spending, tackling both sides of the medical-expense issue. Myth #3: HSAs and 401(k) plans don’t really work together. It’s true they don’t have to work together, but they are complementary savings vehicles that can be managed together to prepare for retirement income and expenses. When a 65-year-old couple retiring today can expect up to $350,000 in out-of-pocket healthcare expenses in retirement, the more tax-free ‡ dollars saved for healthcare, the better.



It’s true they don’t have to work together, but they are complementary savings vehicles that can be managed together to prepare for retirement income and expenses. When a 65-year-old couple retiring today can expect up to $350,000 in out-of-pocket healthcare expenses in retirement, the more tax-free dollars saved for healthcare, the better. Myth #4: HSAs are only for rich people (and wealthy companies): The average American can afford an HSA. With the ability to reduce taxable income by as much as $7,000 per household, the average American can’t afford not to. Everyone has medical expenses, and HSAs work for everyday workers. It gives them a tax-advantaged way to cover medical bills and you a tax-advantaged way to help.



The average American can afford an HSA. With the ability to reduce taxable income by as much as $7,000 per household, the average American can’t afford not to. Everyone has medical expenses, and HSAs work for everyday workers. It gives them a tax-advantaged way to cover medical bills and you a tax-advantaged way to help. Myth #5: HSAs are designed for Baby Boomers: Nearly 77% of people who contribute to HSAs were born after 1964 – and almost half of all those who contribute are millennials. Only 17% of HSA contributors are Baby Boomers, demonstrating once more that HSAs aren’t just for your older, wealthier employees.



Nearly 77% of people who contribute to HSAs were born after 1964 – and almost half of all those who contribute are millennials. Only 17% of HSA contributors are Baby Boomers, demonstrating once more that HSAs aren’t just for your older, wealthier employees. Myth #6: HSAs are nothing but a tax shelter for the wealthy: The average annual contribution in 2017 was $1,538 – well below the annual limits, which, for 2020, range from $3,550 for an individual to near $7,100 for a family. If HSAs aren’t merely tax relief, they’re a sound and sure way to save.

About HealthEquity



HealthEquity administers health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer directed benefits for nearly 12 million members in partnership with employers, benefits advisors and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com .

