ISWH Books Major Purchase Order for 400 Cases of Besado Tequila to Kick Off OND Sales Run

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Spirits, CBD-Infused Products, and Home Healthcare markets, is pleased to announce a sizeable new purchase order from a Texas-based licensed spirits distributor for 400 cases of Besado Tequila, representing a retail value of $96,000.



The Company anticipates very strong Q4 performance from its Spirits segment due to the novel branding and packaging that the Company has cultivated with its Besado product design and the seasonal strength of the coming period into year-end for the global wine and spirits market.

ISWH CEO Terry Williams stated, “This is a perfect way to kick things off during our seasonally strongest stretch of the year. Given that 2019 is already set to be our best year ever, we would expect the current quarter to set a number of new Company records, including profits, sales, balance sheet improvement, free cash flows, and overall brand performance. We will be releasing audited financials after year end. And we continue to see positive signals about our brand positioning for Besado, as well as for our CBD and home healthcare segments.”

According to Dimensional Insight, 60% of wine and spirits sales take place in “OND” (October-November-December). That seasonal strength is driven by major holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the December holiday season through New Year’s Eve, the adjustment to colder weather and more time spent indoors, and the increased frequency and incidence of family-related travel. The Company has positioned its Besado Tequila brand to optimize its performance during this period.

The Company will also be aggressively engaged in a series of on-premise and off-premise promotions and tastings to further maximize the brand performance of Besado throughout OND. Shareholders can anticipate a number of exciting related updates in the weeks ahead.

About ISWH: International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (ISWH) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISWH has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.



Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).



Contact:

For Additional Investor Information:

International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc.

info@isbg.global

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bf1ca4f-2c0e-4eb5-8766-8c88d7b41cac

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1983a76-e40a-4576-b8af-f4b23141b464

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c868382d-abbb-488e-8a21-d910614d84cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccd21ae6-47dd-42bb-a274-a399583499e9

International Spirits & Wellness Holdings Besado Tequila International Spirits & Wellness Holdings Besado Tequila 1 International Spirits & Wellness Holdings Besado Tequila 2 International Spirits & Wellness Holdings Besado Tequila 3



