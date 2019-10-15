LitePoint to Showcase Test Solution for Next-Generation 6-GHz Wi-Fi at Broadband World Forum 2019

The full 6-GHz capability of Broadcom’s latest Wi-Fi 6 tri-band chip has been verified using LitePoint IQxel-MW™ 7G test system

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint , a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced its IQxel-MW™ 7G test system will be showcased at the Broadband World Forum (BBWF) 2019. Designed to test up to 7 GHz, the IQxel-MW 7G has verified the full 6-GHz capability of Broadcom's BCM6710 chip which supports 2.4-GHz, 5-GHz and 6-GHz bands. Broadcom will be demonstrating the BCM6710 using the IQxel-MW 7G in its booth K20 at the BBWF 2019 from October 15th to 17th.



To keep up with the ever-expanding need for wireless data, Wi-Fi OEMs are developing access point solutions that utilize the additional 1.2 GHz of spectrum, which is expected to become available next year under new regulatory rules. These access points will have doubled the amount of Wi-Fi spectrum by combining the 6-GHz band with the existing 5-GHz and 2.4-GHz bands.

“We are excited by the benefits this dramatic increase in Wi-Fi spectrum will bring to our customers. Broadcom's leading-edge technology will enable rapid adoption of this new spectrum,” said Manny Patel, Senior Director of Product Marketing for the Broadband Carrier Access Products Division at Broadcom. “Broadcom’s collaboration with LitePoint’s on a 7 GHz capable tester will ensure our customers and manufacturing partners have a high quality tool to help bring their next generation Broadcom-enabled Wi-Fi 6 devices to market.”

"By extending IQxel frequency coverage for the entire 6 GHz band, the IQxel-MW 7G provides the simple, fully-integrated solution that enables customers to validate their 6 GHz devices quickly,” said Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing at LitePoint. “The IQxel-MW 7G is fully compatible with LitePoint’s IQxel family, providing an easy transition to this new 6 GHz technology.”

Technical Details

Announced last month, the IQxel-MW 7G is the first fully integrated test system for Wi-Fi 6 in the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz frequency bands, meeting the needs of product development and high-volume manufacturing. The test system delivers high performance verification for the most popular wireless connectivity standards including; Wi-Fi 6 , WLAN legacy, all Bluetooth device standards (1.x, 2.x, 3.0, 4.x, 5.x) Bluetooth 5.1, including cellular TDD and FDD non-signaling test modes for 2G/3G/4G and 5G cellular technologies.

For more information on LitePoint’s IQxel-MW 7G test solutions, visit https://www.litepoint.com/products/iqxel-mw-7g/

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products are ready to test smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets covering the latest technologies, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, Cellular 5G. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. In 2018, the combined corporation had revenue of $2.1 billion and employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide.

