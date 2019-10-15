Pared, the Leading App Matching Restaurants With Skilled Workers On Demand, Now Live in Philadelphia

Move Marks the Latest in a Series of Planned Expansions, with Additional Regions to Come in 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pared , the leading app matching restaurants with skilled workers on demand, announced that it is now live in the Philadelphia market. Pared services restaurant and hospitality operators in the country's biggest metropolitan areas - New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington D.C., and now, Philadelphia. Later this year, Pared will establish itself in additional major cities nationwide, with plans to continue expansion to other regions across the U.S. in 2020.



In an industry plagued with a debilitating turnover rate of 82% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Pared is a crucial staffing tool that bridges the employment gap for both restaurant operators and skilled workers. By providing restaurants with skilled workers on demand, Pared is helping solve chronic staffing issues while also lowering restaurant overhead costs. Pared has also proven to be a game-changer for restaurant workers, providing them with consistent, fulfilling work that improves their quality of life and empowers them to not only enjoy schedule flexibility and higher wages than the industry average, but also increase their skill set and expand their network at thousands of top restaurants.

“We’ve seen great success with the Pared app so far, and are excited to bring our services to the iconic Philadelphia food scene,” said Will Pacio, co-founder and CEO of Pared. “With our database of over 100,000 highly qualified restaurant professionals available on demand to our customers across the country, we are confident that Philly restaurant operators will see a significant reduction in staffing issues and the resulting overhead costs.”

Many of the top restaurants and chefs in the world count on Pared to meet their staffing needs, including more than 30 Michelin-starred restaurants, with marquee names including Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, Jean Georges Restaurants, Altamarea Group and Crafted Hospitality, among others. On the hospitality side, Pared works with leading stadiums, higher education institutions, corporate kitchens, and also provides staff for elite catering companies at premier venues including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Guggenheim.

“We used Pared for our New York team at High Street on Hudson to adjust for fluctuations in volume, unexpected call outs that would have otherwise disrupted service,” said Ellen Yin, co-owner of High Street Hospitality Group. “I am thrilled that Pared is launching in Philadelphia to enable our businesses to have more options to find great talent and fill staffing gaps.”

Pared has separate apps for restaurant operators (Pared app) and experienced professionals (Pared Pros app), both available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Restaurant operators can also visit the Pared website to sign up to use the service.

Restaurant professionals: Once verifiable work history and references are approved, workers can use the app to review a multitude of gigs on the platform, with roles spanning from line cooks, prep cooks and front of house support to bussers, dishwashers and more, as well as track earnings and manage their schedules.

Restaurant operators: Restaurateurs are matched with experienced restaurant and hospitality professionals that meet their specific needs and can get the job done, whether the shift is in a few hours or next week. Restaurant operators have the peace of mind that they are getting skilled workers since all restaurant and hospitality staff are vetted and reference-checked for experience and reliability.

“We have been using Pared at many of our Bareburger operations in New York, from our restaurants to our commissary kitchens. They’ve really allowed us to flex our labor and manage our operating costs. Pared has done all the hard work of finding great people who can get the job done and done right,” said Jimmy Pelakanos, president and co-founder of Bareburger. “Whenever we need someone, we can turn to Pared for help. It’s made a huge difference in our plans for growth and expansion and I’m excited we can now use them in Philadelphia.”

To stay informed on future expansions and learn more about Pared, visit https://www.pared.com/ .

About Pared

Pared is the leading app matching restaurants with skilled workers on demand, reducing overhead and operational efficiencies while offering restaurant staff higher pay and more flexibility in their schedules. Pared allows restaurants to cost-effectively find the staff they need by matching them with skilled workers, streamlining the traditional method to find, train and retain a new restaurant pro. The company also empowers restaurant professionals to continue increasing their skill sets and expanding their networks, all while enjoying schedule flexibility and higher wages. Pared works with many of the top restaurants and chefs in the world, including more than 30 Michelin-starred restaurants, with marquee names including Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, Jean Georges Restaurants, Crafted Hospitality, Altamarea Group, and Crenn Dining Group, Russ & Daughters, Glaze Teriyaki, Halal Guys, Oakland Coliseum, UC Berkeley and Morton Williams Supermarkets, among others. Pared was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit https://www.pared.com/ .

