Simon St. Ledger, CEO Rapid Nutrition PLC, is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com and Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF)(“Company”), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, today announced that Rapid Nutrition CEO, Simon St. Ledger is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/10-11-19-smallcapvoice-interview-rapid-nutrition-plc-rpnrf/.

Simon St. Ledger called in to SmallCapVoice.com to provide the listening audience with details about the Rapid Nutrition business model, recent milestones achieved by the Company, the impressive distribution agreements that were recently executed, and the operational goals for remainder of 2019.

Simon St. Ledger, stated, “With the additional distribution agreements we have signed recently, we wanted to let our shareholders know more about the details of those agreements and our goals moving forward. That makes this a great time to go on the record with the knowledgeable listeners at SmallCapVoice.com. We have an extremely compelling story to tell right now given the tremendous progress we have already made and the important steps that lie in front of us as we break into an enormous market opportunity in our key markets.”

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLC’s actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Justin Kulik

ir@rnplc.com

Contact:

For SmallCapVoice.com:

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.