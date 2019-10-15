Cognition Therapeutics Sponsoring Satellite Symposium on “Sigma-2 Receptors: Role in Health and Disease” during Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage neuroscience company focused on the protection and restoration of synaptic function in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, today announced its sponsorship of the Fourth International Symposium on Sigma-2 Receptors: Role in Health and Disease. This Satellite Symposium will be held on October 18, 2019 in association with the Society for Neuroscience’s annual Neuroscience 2019 congress in Chicago, and will be hosted by Meharvan Singh, Ph.D. of Loyola University Chicago. The Symposium is open to all registered Neuroscience 2019 attendees and will feature presentations by expert speakers from the global sigma-2 community including:

Carmen Abate, Ph.D. university researcher and assistant professor of pharmacy at the Università degli Studi di Bari;

Wayne D. Bowen, Ph.D., Upjohn Professor of Pharmacology and a professor of biology and chair of the Department of Molecular Pharmacology, Physiology and Biotechnology, Brown University;

Michael A. Cahill, Ph.D., lecturer in biochemistry and cell biology, Charles Sturt University in New South Wales, Australia;

Martí Colom Cadena, Ph.D., research fellow, Institute and Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh;

Aladdin A. Riad, Ph.D., postdoctoral fellow, University of Pennsylvania;

Meharvan Singh, Ph.D., vice dean of research, Stritch School of Medicine and a professor in the Department of Cell and Molecular Physiology, Loyola University Chicago;

Jinbin Xu, Ph.D. assistant professor in the Department of Radiology, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine.

In addition to the above scientific presentations, Susan Catalano, Ph.D., founder and chief science officer and Nicholas J. Izzo, Ph.D., principal scientist and director of screening at Cognition Therapeutics, will present recent clinical and biomarker findings from the Phase 2 development program of Elayta™, the Company’s lead Alzheimer’s disease candidate and a sigma‑2 receptor antagonist. Robert H. Mach, Ph.D., the Britton Chance Professor of Radiology at the University of Pennsylvania, will provide closing remarks.

For those individuals not able to attend, the Symposium will be webcast live and archived on the Company’s website www.cogrx.com. More information about the Fourth International Symposium on Sigma-2 Receptors can also be found on the Company’s website.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule therapeutics that address the toxic oligomeric proteins that cause synapse degeneration and trigger neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Cognition’s lead candidate, Elayta™, is a novel first-in-class, orally available small molecule that has shown the potential in initial clinical studies to normalize protein trafficking and lipid metabolism pathways that are disrupted in Alzheimer’s disease and to allow the protection and restoration of synapses. Elayta is currently being tested for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in three Phase 2 clinical studies: SPARC (Synaptic Protection for Alzheimer’s Restoration of Cognition); SNAP (AβO Displacement from Synapses on Neurons in Alzheimer’s Patients); and SHINE (Synaptic Health and Improvement of Neurological Function with Elayta). These studies are supported by grants (award numbers RF1AG057780, RF1AG057553 and R01AG058660) from the National Institute on Aging of the NIH and organizations such as the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF). Elayta has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. FDA.

Elayta and Cognition’s other pipeline candidates were identified using the company’s disease-relevant screening and novel chemistry platforms. Additional information about Cognition and its product candidates may be found online at http://www.cogrx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development and commercialization of Cognition’s products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, and Cognition’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Cognition undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. info@cogrx.com Aline Sherwood Scienta Communications asherwood@scientapr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.