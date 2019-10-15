OncoCyte to Present Data From a Study Examining Its Liquid Biopsy Test During the CHEST Annual Meeting 2019

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company providing actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced the company will present data highlighting its proprietary liquid biopsy test, which has the potential to determine which nodules are benign to reduce the number of unnecessary biopsies and associated complications, during the CHEST Annual Meeting 2019. This year’s CHEST meeting is being held October 19-23, 2019 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.



Details of the poster discussion are as follows:

Poster #: E1101 Title: The Immune Response for Nodule Evaluation (IRENE) Cohort Profile Presenter: Lyndal Hesterberg, Ph.D. Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Time: 10:15 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. CDT

About OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte is a molecular diagnostics company providing actionable answers at critical decision points across the lung cancer care continuum, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by accelerating and optimizing diagnosis and treatment. The company is currently developing a treatment stratification test that enables the identification of early-stage lung cancer patients at high risk for recurrence, allowing them to be treated when their cancer is still responsive to adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaVu, the company’s liquid biopsy test in development, utilizes a proprietary immune system interrogation approach to clarify which patients’ lung nodules are benign, enabling them to avoid potentially risky biopsy procedures.

OncoCyte Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the time to complete and the results of OncoCyte’s ongoing CLIA Validation study of DetermaVu™, the closing of our planned acquisition of Razor and the Razor test, implementation and results of research, development, clinical trials and studies, commercialization plans, future financial and/or operating results, and future opportunities for OncoCyte, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of our third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests we commercialize. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of OncoCyte, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in OncoCyte’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. OncoCyte undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

