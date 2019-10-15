85 Percent of Executives Surveyed by The Economist Intelligence Unit Agree That Human Vulnerabilities Cause the Most Detrimental Cybersecurity Breaches

More than 300 executives surveyed to determine the frequency and severity of people-centric data breaches

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. , (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the availability of a new survey from The Economist Intelligence Unit to help organizations gauge the frequency and severity of people-centric data breaches, and the steps companies are taking to address them. The study, entitled “ Cyber Insecurity: Managing Threats From Within ,” surveyed more than 300 corporate executives, including CIOs and CISOs, from North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. Respondents overwhelmingly identified people-centric threats as the cause for the most detrimental cybersecurity breaches, which include socially-engineered attacks and human errors, rather than failure of technology or process.



“More than 99 percent of targeted cyberattacks depend on human interaction to be successful,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “The Economist Intelligence Unit findings reinforce just how important it is for organizations to take a people-centric approach to their security strategy. Security teams need to know exactly who within their organization is being targeted and why—and educate their people on best security practices. Cybersecurity has clearly evolved into a human challenge as much as a technical challenge.”

The Economist Intelligence Unit findings highlight how more than 300 respondents are addressing today’s top threats, the major obstacles that impede implementing best practices, and how organizations are moving forward. Key insights include:

The majority of executives surveyed (85%) agree that human vulnerabilities cause the most detrimental cybersecurity breaches rather than failure of technology or process.



rather than failure of technology or process. Eighty-six percent of executives surveyed have experienced at least one data breach in the past three years , with well over half (60%) having experienced at least four.



, with well over half (60%) having experienced at least four. Nearly half (47%) say it’s very or extremely likely that they will face a major data breach in the next three years. Only 56% of healthcare executives are confident their organization can prevent, detect or respond to a data breach.



in the next three years. Only 56% of healthcare executives are confident their organization can prevent, detect or respond to a data breach. The top three ways a data breach disrupted their businesses include: loss of revenue (33%), especially at large companies (38%); loss of clients (30%); and termination of staff involved (30%).



loss of revenue (33%), especially at large companies (38%); loss of clients (30%); and termination of staff involved (30%). 91 percent agree that their organization needs to better understand which cybersecurity measures work best —their focus needs to shift from quantity to quality. Almost all respondents (96%) say the board and C-suite strongly support efforts to control cybersecurity risks and 93% say the board and C-suite are regularly updated on cybersecurity risks.



—their focus needs to shift from quantity to quality. Almost all respondents (96%) say the board and C-suite strongly support efforts to control cybersecurity risks and 93% say the board and C-suite are regularly updated on cybersecurity risks. Addressing data breaches at the organizational level and alternating human behavior within the organization are critical steps to mitigating data breaches. 82% agree that data breach risk is an essential C-suite priority.

To download The Economist Intelligence Unit’s “Cyber Insecurity: Managing Threats From Within,” please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/analyst-reports/the-economist-cyber-insecurity . For more information on creating a people-centric cybersecurity strategy, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/white-papers/people-centric-cybersecurity-guide .

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint’s people-centric security and compliance solutions to mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com .

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristy Campbell

Proofpoint, Inc.

(408) 517-4710

kcampbell@proofpoint.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.