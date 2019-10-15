The old American business model is crumbling. Author Mark Brown says the answers are in the wilderness, not the boardroom.

“Outward Bound Lessons to Live a Life of Leadership: To Serve, to Strive, and Not To Yield” shows business leaders how to thrive in the long term through service to others.

/EIN News/ -- HAWAII, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American dream is at risk. Businesses are waking up to the fact that without a strong workforce, a strong economy, and an environment that can sustain it, our communities will suffer. From climate change to the ever-widening wage gap, it is becoming increasingly clear that businesses realize these problems can no longer wait. This past August, The Business Roundtable—an organization made up of over 200 chief executive officers from major US corporations—released a new “Statement of Purpose,” which concludes that the purpose of a corporation is to primarily serve Americans by investing in their workers, communities, and the environment.

However, to achieve this new standard, a shift in the way we lead businesses needs to take place. This is why former Outward Bound instructor, Mark Brown, has taken the lessons he’s learned in his 20-year career and written a primer for business leaders everywhere looking to deepen the strength of their company, their employees, and their purpose. The way forward is through what Mark calls Expeditionary Leadership.

“Our institutions are under more stress than ever before. They need an adept guide—someone who understands that we are far stronger together than apart, that discomfort and adversity can be our greatest teachers, and that we can accomplish great things and overcome seemingly impossible odds when we support each other,” says Brown, author of the upcoming leadership book published by Berrett-Koehler.

By taking the main motivating factor in work productivity—a sense of purpose—Brown gives business leaders an ethical roadmap that pays dividends in the long term. He does this not by trying to motivate others through external factors, but by rooting a business model in a deep sense of purpose that serves people first, giving employees a “mission,” and adhering to the guiding principles that have made the institution of Outward Bound an enduring beacon in leadership for nearly 80 years.

In his new book, Outward Bound Lessons to Live a Life of Leadership: To Serve, to Strive, and Not To Yield, Mark takes his 10-year career as a consultant, and 20-year career as an Outward Bound instructor, and provides a philosophy—originally used to prepare sailors for sea-rescue—to call forth the leader within through exposure to physical and mental discomfort, and provide you with tools necessary to overcome obstacles and achieve long term growth.

“Mark provides a vision for the kind of leader that we should each want to be and that our culture desperately needs. This book will leave you inspired and eager to become an Expeditionary Leader!”

—Ryan Barton, Founder and CEO, Mainstay Technologies

“In this book, Compassionate Leadership is clearly defined as an indispensable approach to removing obstacles that prevent one from achieving one’s full potential. By highlighting the Outward Bound experiences of others, Mark reaffirms the importance of acknowledging how stories matter and how important it is for leaders to take the time to understand the why behind the what of an individual’s professional and personal endeavors.”

—Donato Tramuto, CEO, Tivity Health; Founder and President, Health eVillages; Author of Life’s Bulldozer Moments

“I will never forget my Outward Bound experience and Mark Brown. My company at the time was investing in its leaders and provided twelve of us the opportunity to join Mark on a three-day Outward Bound adventure. I was a bit intimidated at the thought of being in the wild with nine men and one other woman, but I learned that there was no reason for that apprehension. Instead, I learned more about myself in those three days than I would have ever imagined. Meeting with Mark on a regular basis after those three days was just as dramatic. He was able to help me with clarity on what I learned and how I could take that life lesson to mold my future. My Outward Bound trip took place seventeen years ago, and it was a turning point for me and my future direction. It significantly impacted my life. The lessons in this book can do the same for you. Thanks, Mark, for being such a huge part of my life journey.”

—Jen Tolbert, Regional Vice President, Sales, Cornerstone OnDemand

About Mark Brown:

Mark Brown is the author of Outward Bound Lessons to Live a Life of Leadership: To Serve, to Strive, and Not To Yield. Originally a native of Northeastern Ohio, Mark moved to Naples, Florida, where he worked as a writer and magazine editor. At the age of 25, he decided to attend a 23-day trip for an Outward Bound course in Utah. After taking a temporary job as a van driver for Outward Bound in Minnesota, he helped successfully search for and rescue a teenage boy that had become separated from the group. After this, Outward Bound asked him to become an instructor, which began a 22-year working relationship with the organization. He accrued over 1,000 days in the wilderness as an instructor. He earned a master’s degree in business/entrepreneurship from Western Carolina University, and has since served as a transformational leadership consultant in a variety of industries.

