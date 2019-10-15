Monticello Consulting Group CEO Elected to Children’s Village Board of Trustees

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monticello today announced that its founder & CEO, William Morgan, has been elected to join the Board of Trustees of the Children’s Village. The Children’s Village, founded in 1851, is one of New York City’s most important charitable organizations with a mission of helping society’s most vulnerable children become socially responsible members of their communities, while striving to keep families together.

“We are honored to have Will Morgan join our Board of Trustees. He is no stranger to our mission as he, and his firm, Monticello Consulting Group, have long been supporters of the Children’s Village and the Inwood House, which is now part of our organization,” said Jeremy C. Kohomban, PhD, President & CEO of the Children’s Village.

Recently elected trustee Will Morgan stated, “I am honored to receive this appointment to join the passionate and distinguished group of trustees at the Children’s Village. The programs we are currently supporting at the Children’s Village are needed now more than ever. From providing deeply affordable housing at our Harlem Dowling location, where young adults who age out of our public systems can safely live avoiding the risk of homelessness, to helping unaccompanied immigrant children receive mental health treatment and residential care, our program slate continues to evolve and grow to meet the needs of society’s most vulnerable children. I look forward to supporting Jeremy and the Children’s Village with its vital mission of keeping children safe and families together in the years ahead.”

The Children’s Village is one of Monticello’s key partners under its Corporate Responsibility initiative. To support the Children’s Village’s efforts and to learn more about the organization, please visit www.childrensvillage.org .

About Monticello

Founded in 2004, Monticello Consulting Group is a specialized service provider with deep knowledge and expertise in regulatory reform along with business and digital transformation. Monticello’s team of experts advises tier-1 financial institutions on the competitive forces reshaping business models in capital markets, lending, payments, and digital banking and supports its clients to remain in compliance with regulations, innovate to be more competitive, and gain market share in new and existing businesses. Monticello is committed to the importance of Corporate Responsibility and Diversity, impacting society through direct volunteer involvement with local community groups in support of global challenges. Monticello is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) as recognized by the Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council (CVMSDC). For more information, visit www.monticellocg.com .

If you would like more information about this topic, please reach out to Joanna Horowitz via <joanna.horowitz@monticellocg.com>.

Contact: Joanna Horowitz

Corporate Responsibility & Diversity Lead

Joanna.horowitz@monticellocg.com



