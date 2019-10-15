Corizon Leader Leonora Muhammad Honored With NCCHC Young Professional Award

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonora Muhammad, DNP, APRN, CCHP, yesterday became the second recipient of the Young Professional award from the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare. Dr. Muhammad received the honor at the organization’s annual conference, currently underway in Fort Lauderdale.



Currently serving as senior director of quality and patient safety for Corizon, Dr. Muhammad has been an active supporter of NCCHC for a number of years and was elected to the CCHP board of trustees in 2018. Her nomination for the Young Professional award noted her leadership, strong work ethic and professionalism.

Dr. Muhammad has been with Corizon for 13 years. She started her career as an LPN and continued to pursue additional education while practicing, eventually earning a doctorate in nursing practice.

“The clinical team at Corizon is extremely proud of Leonora and her work to continuously improve correctional healthcare,” said James E. (Pete) Powell, M.D., chief medical officer of Corizon. “She is a great choice for this recognition and a leader in our business who is making a true impact.”

