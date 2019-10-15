Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com , and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.



What: Enphase Energy’s Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 877.644.1284 International: +1.707.287.9355 Participant Passcode: 3497849 Replay: United States: 855.859.2056

International: +1.404.537.3406

Passcode: 3497849



The webcast will be archived for up to one year.



About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's financial performance, advantages of its technology and products, and market trends. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

