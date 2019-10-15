Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market 2019

Description: -

The Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.49% to reach USD 594.3 Million by the year 2024. Also, it is less toxic in nature and has distinctive molecular structure, which makes it appropriate for diverse applications, namely fuel additives, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, solvents, and others. It is substantially used as a methylating driver in the production of analgesics, anti-infective, and antipyretic drugs. Earlier, DMC was produced by reacting phosgene with methanol. Due to the toxic nature of phosgene gas, DMC is now produced by oxidation of methanol carbonylation or transesterification. Dimethyl carbonate (DMC) is a non-toxic inorganic compound along with chemical formula OC(OCH3)2. It survives in liquid structure and is colorless. DMC is combustible and can be categorized as a carbonate ester. It can simply mix with almost all organic solvents, including alcohols, ketones, and ethers, among others. DMC is mostly used in the production of polycarbonate. It is considered as a greener alternative for manufacturing polycarbonates as it does not generate phenols or acids. Moreover, growing concerns for eco-friendly production of thermoplastics has further boosted the DMC production.

Key Players Analysis

The proposed spectators in the global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market are Dimethyl carbonate manufacturers, Nationalized laboratory, Traders and distributors of dimethyl carbonate, Potential investors, Production process industries and Raw material suppliers. Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co., Ltd., (China),Tongling Jintai Chemical Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Alfa Aesar, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Merck KGaA (Germany),), HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd. (China), Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan),. Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), are some of the prominent players operating in the global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market.

Several macroeconomic and microeconomic factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the trigger points that could make or break the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market. These pointers have been studied well against their demographic background to gauge the real scenario. Such an extensive study is needed to get a good grasp over regional markets and understand the growth pockets that can help in maximize the potential and allow the market in garnering prospects from different quarters.

The Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market is a fragmented one. The presence of the existing market titans and the constant influx of the new entrants are expected to make the market a highly competitive one. These companies are expected to launch their own tactical moves to get the maximum privilege. In the process, they would also assist the global market in its expansion. These strategies often include merger, acquisition, product launch, innovation, and other methods. The report has charted the current market trends as well to make a better predictive analysis. Along with these, geographic analysis of the market, to understand the socio-economic factors at play, is playing a pivotal role.

Market Segmentation

Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been segmented on the basis of Grade, application and region. By grade the global dimethyl carbonate market has been divided into Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Battery Grade. By application the Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been segmented into Polycarbonate, Fuel Additive, Solvent, Pharmaceuticals, Lithium Battery, Pesticides and Others. Based on region the Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been divided into different regions covering various countries, such as North America covering US and Canada, Europe covering Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific covering China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America covering Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America, Middle East & Africa covering UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

